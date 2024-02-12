WATCH: Brad Binder’s KTM for 2024 MotoGP season unveiled

Red Bull says they have the right bike for South African star to challenge for world title.

Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder competes in MotoGP for the fifth time in 2024. Picture: Red Bull KTM

Red Bull KTM on Monday unveiled the RC16 machine Brad Binder will use in 2024 to challenge the high-flying Ducatis for the MotoGP world title.

Binder turns out for the tenth time in the colours of the Austrian outfit this year, his fifth in the premier class. His team-mate, Australian Jack Miller, is competing for KTM for the second time in MotoGP and third overall.

Watch: Brad Binder’s 2024 wheels

Orange squad, 2024 is HERE. 🔥



Reintroducing our KTM RC16 and the iconic duo of @BradBinder_33 and @JackMillerAus.



We are READY TO RACE.#KTM #ReadyToRace @MotoGP pic.twitter.com/G2B7phrA2k — Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (@KTM_Racing) February 12, 2024

After finishing his first three seasons in MotoGP in 11th, sixth, sixth and fourth place, Binder is confident of continuing his upwards curve in 2024.

“The trajectory is on its way up. I have no doubt we are going to do better than 4th,” he said during Monday’s Red Bull KTM official launch.

“Last season was great at times and difficult at other moments. I felt like we had more in the pocket. We were much more competitive each weekend and always around the podium battle.

‘Finish the job’

“This season is where we can make the difference. It’s awesome to be starting 2024 for real.

“It’s going to be my tenth season racing for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and it’s been an amazing journey. I think that we have always fit really well together, and I am really happy where I am.

“The only thing left is to try and finish off the job in MotoGP.”

Pit Berier, KTM Motorsport Director, has no doubt that Binder can challenge the likes of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin this season. Bagnaia, Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, who finished ahead of Binder in the title race in 2023, are all riding Ducatis.

MotoGP crown

This year six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has also swopped his Honda for a Ducati.

“Our big target, our big dream, is pushing for the world championship. I feel in 2024 we are ready to do so,” says Berier.

“Racing is what drives us every morning to give our best. To be on the racetrack. Be with the public. And that’s what the riders like and that’s why I think we are really prepared for 24.”

There is one more official test outing in Qatar on 19 and 20 February before the season starts there on 8 to 10 March.