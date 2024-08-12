Plans soon: BYD tipped to expand South African footprint

World's biggest new energy vehicle brand and top-seller in China has made a limited impact on South Africa since arriving in early 2023.

BYD Dolphin arrived in South Africa earlier this year without any official announcement. Image: BYD South Africa

BYD, previously known officially as Build Your Dream, has been operational in South Africa for a little over a year and the company is set to make an even bigger splash in the local market.

It the South African passenger with the all-electric Atto 3 crossover. And less than a year later, the Dolphin joined the portfolio.

As things stand, the automaker will flood the local market with more EVs in the coming months, preluded with a CAR exclusive to the company’s facilities in Shenzhen.

Dolphin

Locally, the Dolphin line-up consists of two models: the Standard Range and the Extended Range. Both models make use of a 60.48-kWh lithium-ion battery, producing 70 kW and 150 kW, respectively.

Dolphin’s interior also boats the rotating infotainment display. Image: BYD South Africa

As the top model, the Extended Range clears 0-100 km/h in seven seconds, while boasting a driving range of 427 km. Torque for the latter model is rated at 310 Nm versus 180 Nm in the Standard Range.

Atto 3

The Atto 3 range also comprises two models, Standard Range and Extended Range, and both are powered by the same 60.48-kWh battery pack.

Atto3 debuted in South Africa in 2023, but has seemingly made no massive impact. Image: BYD South Africa

Like in the top Dolphin model, power comes in at 150kW/310Nm, but 0-100 km/h is marginally slower at 7.3 seconds.

Big part of the interior is the rotating 12.8-inch infotainment system. Image: BYD South Africa

The biggest difference between the two models is how far it can drive on electric power. The Standard Range can drive up to 345 km, while the Extended Range boasts a driving range of 420 km. Both figures are on the WLTP cycle.

Price

BYD’s local portfolio comes standard with a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

Dolphin Standard Range – R539 900

Dolphin Extended Range – R599 900

Atto 3 Standard Range – R768 000

Atto 3 Extended Range – R835 000

