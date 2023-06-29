WATCH: EV frenzy loading as BYD officially prices Atto 3

By Charl Bosch

One of the biggest electric vehicle manufactures in the world, and also the top-selling marque in its native China, Build Your Dreams, better known by its abbreviation BYD, officially launched its South African operations with the gala unveiling of the Atto 3 in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on Thursday evening (29 June).

Announced back in May as heading for South Africa with the compact crossover known as the Yuan Plus in the People’s Republic, the Atto 3 is expected to be joined at a later stage by more models, although no further details were divulged.

Dimensions

The model that kicks-off BYD’s vision of helping reduce global warming and “cooling the planet by one degree” by eschewing internal combustion for electric motivation, the Atto 3 rides on BYD’s EV optimised e-Platform 3.0 and features it’s innovative blade-type pack that uses lithium-ion phosphate instead of the usual lithium-ion batteries.

Said to be stronger and safer than a conventional battery design, the Atto 3 measures 4 455 mm long, 1 615 mm tall and 1 875 mm wide, while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 720 mm. Claimed boot space ranges from 555-litres to 1 338-litres with the rear seats down.

The great EV comparison

Taking direct aim at the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora, as well as the Mini Cooper SE, the Atto 3 officially also usurps the Volvo EX30 as South Africa’s cheapest electric crossover/SUV, and like the equivalent sold in Australia, will come in a choice of two models.

Commencing the line-up, the Standard Range Atto 3 makes use of a 49.9-kWh battery powering a single motor mounted on the front axle.

Rear-end styling has element of the Volkswagen T-Roc.

The result is an output of 150kW/310Nm, a top speed of 160 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and a range of 345 km.

Upping the ante, the Extended Range boasts a 60.4-kWh battery and despite producing the same output as its sibling, offers a range of 420 km in addition to the same performance figures.

Plugged-in to a DC charger up to 80 kW requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80%.

As a comparison, the outgoing Cooper SE employs a 32.6-kWh battery making 135kW/270Nm, which allows for a range of 270 km, while Ora’s 48-kWh and 60-kWh modules both produce 126kW/250Nm, resulting in respective ranges of 320 km and 420 km.

The EX30 meanwhile has a choice of three powerunits; a 51-kWh that makes 134 kW and allows for a range of 344 km, a 69-kWh that delivers 200 kW and allows for a distance of 480 km and the finally, the Twin-Motor Performance variant that retains the 69-kWh battery, albeit with the addition of a second electric motor for a total output of 315 kW and range of 460 km.

Powering not just the wheels

As in Australia and Europe, the Atto 3’s battery can be charged from a normal household socket, the provided seven kilowatt on-board charger, or from a fast charging station producing up to 80 kW that requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80%.

Unique to the Atto 3 is BYD’s VTOL or vehicle-to-load system that sets aside up to 3.3 kW for use in the case of a power emergency or simply powering certain electronic household items.

It’s suspension comprising a MacPherson strut setup at the front and multi-link at the rear, the Atto 3 has a ground clearance of 150 mm and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels regardless of the model selected.

Kit bag loaded

In typical Chinese car fashion, BYD has left very little to chance as both the Standard Range and Extended Range feature the specification items without any options being available.

Interior has a retro design. Centrepiece is the infotainment system that can rotate through 90-degrees.

These include an electric tailgate, a freestanding five-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, eight-speaker sound system, push-button start and keyless entry, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof, plus the following:

Physical switchgear dominates the centre console.

faux leather seats with the fronts being heated and electric;

tyre pressure monitor;

ambient lighting;

heated and folding electric mirrors;

Likely to be most talked about item though is the portrait-style 12.8-inch infotainment system that can rotate horizontally or vertically through 90-degrees.

For now, the system lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though BYD has confirmed the integration of both during the second quarter of this year.

Safety, no problem

Guitar-style door straps have been integrated into the speaker covers for the eight-speaker audio system.

The recipient of a five-star safety rating in the stringent Australian NCAP crash standards, the Atto 3 not only sports a 360-degree surround-view camera system, but also front and rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking, along with:

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Front Collision Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Keep Assist

Colours and price

In total, the Atto 3 range spans six colour options; Skiing White, Climbing Grey, Hiking Gree, Parkour Red and Surfing Blue.

A nameplate likely to become prominent within the coming years.

Covering both models is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Atto 3 Standard Range – R768 000

Atto 3 Extended Range – R835 000

