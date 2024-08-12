China steps in to help SA team ahead of World Youth Climbing Championships

Young local climbers will travel to Guizhou in China for the World Youth Climbing Championships.

When the Chinese government pledged to assist the SA National Climbing Federation (SANCF), selected to participate in the prestigious 2024 International Federation of Sports Climbing Youth World Championships in China later this month, little did the team know what was in store.

Not only did Chinese ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng on Sunday (Fri) roll a red carpet for the local athletes at the embassy in Pretoria, he handed a cheque of R200 000 to SANCF manager Carmen Bouwer, a large cake to celebrate her daughter Tiffany’s 15th birthday – treating the team to a Chinese cuisine.

Said Wu: “As the Olympic spirit is sweeping across the globe, I was delighted to see South African athlete Tatjana Smith win the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

“Along with our heartfelt congratulations, I was particularly moved by the photo of her embracing Chinese silver medallist Tang Qianting – something which has received widespread acclaim online.

“That moment has gone down as a vivid testament to the strong and enduring friendship between the People’s of China and South Africa.”

Wu said China and South Africa shared “a deep and historic friendship”.

“In recent years, under the strategic direction of our leaders, the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries, has seen rapid development.

“Cultural exchanges, epitomised by sports, have become a vibrant highlight of our friendly relations – building a bridge of mutual understanding and creating many cherished stories and moments,” said Wu.

Youth climbing team off to China

Wu said next week, young local climbers will travel to Guizhou, China, for the World Youth Climbing Championships.

“I see the same courage and confidence in you as in Olympic champions.

“I wish you great success and hope you will carry forward this cherished China-South Africa sports friendship,” he added.

“Last August, during President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the 15th BRICS summit and his state visit to South Africa, the China Media Group and the South African Football Association (SAFA), signed a memorandum of cooperation in Johannesburg – using football as a bridge to expand China-South Africa relations.

“In October, the BRICS Games took place in Durban, with a nearly 100-member Chinese delegation participating – leaving lasting memories and promises to meet again in future events.

“Last October, the South African national rugby team, the Springboks, won the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time.

“My predecessor, ambassador Chen Xiaodong, donned a Springboks scarf and took photos to cheer them on – marking a high point in China-South Africa relations,” he said.

In appreciation of the Chinese gesture, Bouwer said: “The donation by the Chinese embassy is overwhelming in a good way.

“We are completely humbled by the Peoples Republic of China opening themselves up to assist us – donating money to the team for accommodation during the tournament.

“We have never received such a big donation before – something which will assist the athletes and their parents,” said Bouwer.