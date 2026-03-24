Chery KP31: South Africa’s fastest diesel bakkie by far?

On paper there is nothing from Toyota's Hilux, Ford's Ranger or VW's Amarok that will be able to catch this new offering.

In a country that is turbodiesel mad and always looking for extra power when it comes double cab leisure bakkie, the upcoming Chery KP31 could be perfectly positioned to capitalise on both.

And the likely casualties will be legacy brands like Toyota, Ford and VW. Whilst firmly established as market leaders in their segments, pricing of the Chery KP31 could prove pivotal in the bakkie sales war.

Five powertrains mooted

The five powertrains on the table include two internal combustion engines: a 2.5 litre turbodiesel, which produces 140kW/450Nm and a 170kW/378Nm 2.0 litre turbopetrol.

The third is a mild-hybrid which adds electrical assistance to a 2.5 litre oil burner. It produces 200kW/600Nm.

Then there are two plug-in hybrids. A 2.5 litre turbodiesel hooked up to a battery and electric motor that produces 260kW/680Nm and the 2.0 litre turbopetrol with an electrical system producing 300kW/620Nm.

What the competition offer

With 260kW/680Nm the Chery KP31 should produce the goods out on the road. Picture: Supplied

KP31 vs Himla

First mentioned last year as part of a two-tier bakkie project, Chery officially removed the wraps from the internally named KP31 concept in Australia on 23 February 2026.

Reported at the time as being the model for exports market instead of the domestic market Chery Himla, the double cab-only Chery KP31 sports a much more aggressive and retro design than its sibling.

Compared to the Himla, which went on sale towards the end of last year as the Rely R08, the KP31 rides on a body-on platform, with a reported payload of 1 000kg and a tow rating of 3 500kg.

According to carsales.com.au, its dimensions amount to 5 610mm in overall length, with a width of 1 920mm and a height of 1 925mm.

Bowing in Beijing?

However, speculation has mounted that the production Chery KP31 could well debut at the Beijing Auto Show in April. What’s more, a third model is also known to be in the works, the T1TP, unveiled at Chery’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year.

What’s in it for South Africa?

Meanwhile, the KP31 is likely to arrive in South Africa either this year or in 2027, based on comments made by Chery president Zhang Guibing last year.

“From next year, we will [make our products with] right-hand drive. From next year, we might bring two pick-ups to South Africa,” he said.

For the moment, though, this is nothing but speculation and subject to confirmation.