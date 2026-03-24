Mazda ‘open’ to EV bakkie not based on Isuzu-underpinned BT-50

Electric bakkie could have knock-on effect for South Africa as its favoured 'donor' model is due to arrive this year.

Mazda has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of entering the electric bakkie segment, albeit not with an EV version of the BT-50.

No Isuzu help

Instead, Hiroshima has hinted at an expansion of its partnership with Changan for the newcomer, using the latter’s radical Nevo E07 as a base rather than the Isuzu D-Max that underpins the BT-50.

This, according to Changan Mazda Automobile Technical Development General Manager, Hiroshi Ozawa, who told Australia’s carsales.com.au that the E07 would be the most likely option.

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At present, Mazda’s partnership with Changan has resulted in two Chinese-made Mazda products: the EZ-6/6e sedan spun off from the Deepal L07, and the EZ-60/CX-6e based on the Deepal S07.

“I cannot talk about that in this meeting. But my personal view is that Deepal E07 is a very interesting vehicle,” Ozawa told the publication.

Electric Isuzu D-Max EV has been given the thumbs down by Mazda as its likely entry into the EV bakkie segment. Picture: Isuzu

“Mazda is not producing any commercial trucks on its own. So, if there is a global need for such a vehicle, we may have to consider [the E07] as well”.

Despite admitting to personally liking the E07, Ozawa stopped short of confirming a Mazda-based offshoot happening soon.

Changan Nevo E07/Deepal E07

Similar in concept to the erstwhile Chevrolet Avalanche and current Honda Ridgeline, the E07 rides on a unibody platform with a central mid-gate.

This means the bulkhead between the rear seats and the loadbin retracts automatically, effectively making it a partition.

Deepal E07 has been mentioned as being Mazda’s choice of base should it produce an electric bakkie. Picture: Deepal Australia

This, together with the rear seats folding forwards, creates an expanded loadbox capable of carrying 300 kg.

Its fastback appearance means the loadbin is covered by a glass “bootlid” that extends from the roofline. As with the Ridgeline, the boot floor also hides a storage compartment underneath.

Sloping roof hides a loadbin underneath the glass lid. Picture: Deepal Australia

Known as the Changan Nevo E07 in certain markets, the E07 is powered by an 89.9-kWh battery pack.

In single-motor rear-wheel drive guise, the setup makes 252kW/365Nm. In dual-motor all-wheel drive form, though, outputs increase to 440kW/645Nm.

By comparison, the D-Max EV uses a 66.9-kWh electric motor powering a pair of electric motors for a total of 140kW/325Nm.

What it could mean for South Africa

Hinted last year as being one of four products planned for South Africa this year, the E07 will be sold under the Changan banner rather than Deepal.

At the same time, the greenlighting of a Mazda-based model could see it being considered for South Africa.

Mazda 6e will debut in South Africa this year as its first-ever EV. Picture: Mazda

This stems from Mazda having confirmed the 6e for the local market as the spiritual replacement for the 6.

It would also see Mazda return to the bakkie market after withdrawing the BT-50 in early 2024 due to poor sales and an inability to compete with locally assembled products.

Whereas the D-Max originates from the Staundale plant in the Eastern Cape, the BT-50 was imported from Thailand.

Stay tuned

As it stands, though, no official confirmation from Mazda about producing a rebadged E07 has been made.

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