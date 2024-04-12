Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max price dropped as new base model debuts

Omitting of certain specification items, sees the Premium's price tag fall to below the half-million Rand mark.

Premium becomes the cheapest Tiggo 7 Pro Max model, with the added option of all-wheel-drive. Image: Chery

Its local model range upsized with the addition of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max last year, Chery has added two more derivatives, albeit this time at a lower starting price with no mechanical alterations applied.

Same engine

Bearing the Premium moniker, the Max not only keeps hold of the 1.6 T-GDI engine, but also the option of all-wheel-drive not offered on the step-up Distinction, which until now, had been the most accessible model powered by said powerunit.

Delivering 145kW/290Nm, the turbo-petrol continues to be mated as standard to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving either the front wheels or all four as mentioned.

As before, the line-up kicks-off with the lesser 1.5 T-GDI in the Distinction and Executive rated at 108kW/210Nm. In this instance, drive goes to the front wheels only via a CVT.

The difference

On the specification front, the Premium, unsurprisingly, loses out on a number items, though it keeps the eight-speaker Sony sound system, the dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, the LED headlights and fog lamps, plus the 50-watt wireless smartphone charger.

Also standard are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, heated, electric and ventilated front seats, a 64 colour ambient lighting system and six driving modes on the all-wheel-drive; Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud and Off-Road.

Seemingly lacking the 360-degree surround-view camera system though, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max Premium also loses two airbags for a total of six, but does come standard with Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors and Hill Start Assist.

Price

Its arrival upping the South African market Tiggo 7 Pro range to seven, the Premium, as with its siblings, adds a five-year/60 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty to its sticker prices, although for a limited time, the standard warranty increases by two years and 50 000 km to seven years/200 000 km.

Tiggo 7 Pro Distinction CVT – R442 900

Tiggo 7 Pro Executive CVT – R477 900

Tiggo 7 Pro Max Premium DCT – R499 900

Tiggo 7 Pro Max Premium DCT AWD – R569 900

Tiggo 7 Pro Max Distinction DCT – R529 900

Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive DCT – R559 900

Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive DCT AWD – R609 900

