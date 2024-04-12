Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

12 Apr 2024

08:13 am

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max price dropped as new base model debuts

Omitting of certain specification items, sees the Premium's price tag fall to below the half-million Rand mark.

Chery introduces new more affordable Tiggo 7 Pro Max

Premium becomes the cheapest Tiggo 7 Pro Max model, with the added option of all-wheel-drive. Image: Chery

Its local model range upsized with the addition of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max last year, Chery has added two more derivatives, albeit this time at a lower starting price with no mechanical alterations applied.

Same engine

Bearing the Premium moniker, the Max not only keeps hold of the 1.6 T-GDI engine, but also the option of all-wheel-drive not offered on the step-up Distinction, which until now, had been the most accessible model powered by said powerunit.

ALSO READ: Why impressive Tiggo 7 Pro Max is the sweetest Chery yet

Delivering 145kW/290Nm, the turbo-petrol continues to be mated as standard to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving either the front wheels or all four as mentioned.

As before, the line-up kicks-off with the lesser 1.5 T-GDI in the Distinction and Executive rated at 108kW/210Nm. In this instance, drive goes to the front wheels only via a CVT.

The difference

On the specification front, the Premium, unsurprisingly, loses out on a number items, though it keeps the eight-speaker Sony sound system, the dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, the LED headlights and fog lamps, plus the 50-watt wireless smartphone charger.

Also standard are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, heated, electric and ventilated front seats, a 64 colour ambient lighting system and six driving modes on the all-wheel-drive; Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud and Off-Road.

Seemingly lacking the 360-degree surround-view camera system though, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max Premium also loses two airbags for a total of six, but does come standard with Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors and Hill Start Assist.

Price

Its arrival upping the South African market Tiggo 7 Pro range to seven, the Premium, as with its siblings, adds a five-year/60 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty to its sticker prices, although for a limited time, the standard warranty increases by two years and 50 000 km to seven years/200 000 km.

  • Tiggo 7 Pro Distinction CVT – R442 900
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Executive CVT – R477 900
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Premium DCT – R499 900
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Premium DCT AWD – R569 900
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Distinction DCT – R529 900
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive DCT – R559 900
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive DCT AWD – R609 900

NOW READ: Power turned-up as Chery prices boosted Tiggo 7 Pro Max

Read more on these topics

Chery Motoring News SUV

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other
Local Soccer WATCH: Luke Fleurs’ father wants to go ‘face to face’ with son’s alleged killers
Education Nsfas board chair Ernest Khosa resigns
South Africa Zuma: ‘We come to court all the time, but Ramaphosa has never been’
News Miss SA princess Sasha-Lee Walton mourned after passing

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe