Space-for-eight new Ford Tourneo priced as resurgent Kombi rival

For now, only a single model can be had, though a broader range of derivatives will be added throughout the year.

Toureno arrives in South Africa in long wheelbase guise only with space for eight, and an automatic gearbox as standard. Picture: Ford

Confirmed for South Africa at its 100th anniversary celebration last year, Ford has announced price and specification details of the new Tourneo Custom, for now limited to a single derivative.

Seats replaces cargo

Arriving in the same week as the Transit Custom panel van, the Tourneo, for the local market, takes leave of the Custom suffix in simply becoming the Tourneo, with the introductory trim level being the base Trend specification.

Approved to be joined at a later stage by more models, the solitary model, as in the case of its van sibling, comes in long wheelbase configuration only with seating for up to eight, though with the option of having the third row folded or removed completely with the second to create more space.

ALSO READ: Ford says 2024 yes to all-new Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom

The seats claimed to be lighter than those of the previous generation, the absence of the second and third rows result in a claimed loading volume of 6.8m3, plus the added capability of accommodating three Euro palettes as in the Transit Custom.

As an alternative, the second row can swivel to create what Ford describes as a “conference” layout while on the move.

Spec and safety

On the specification front, the Tourneo gets the same features as the Transit, namely front electric windows and mirrors, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and the 13-inch SYNC 4A touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Furnished further with colour coded bumpers and door mirrors, in addition to 16-inch alloy wheels instead of the Transit’s steelies, the Tourneo still requires extra forking out for a wireless smartphone charger, but recieves the following as standard;

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

tri-zone climate control;

keyless entry;

heated front seats;

push-button start;

multi-function steering wheel;

six airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

Lane Keep Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Driver Attention Alert;

Forward Collision Warning;

Evasive Steering Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking;

180-degree surround-view camera system

One drivetrain for now

Up front, Ford has sided with the same powerunit option as in the Transit Custom, the single turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel that sends 100kW/360Nm to the front wheels, though this time through an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the former’s six-speed manual.

Rated to tow the same 2 500 kg braked trailer, the Tourneo also gets the same drive mode selector with two settings; Eco and Tow/Haul. No fuel consumption figures were revealed.

Price

Now available, the Tourneo 2.0 SiT Trend LWB AT carries a sticker price of R999 200, which includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a service plan being optional as per the Right to Repair stipulations.

NOW READ: Spruced up new Ford Tourneo Custom and Transit Custom revealed