Confirmed? Ram CEO hints of dealer ‘sneak peek’ of Hilux-rivalling new 1200

Ram has given the biggest hint to date of its much reported rival for the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger becoming an official reality by way of a reported dealer preview within the coming months.

Set to spawn two completely different models under the Ram 1200 designation, the off again, on again replacement for the Dakota that bowed-out in 2011 is expected to debut either next year or in 2024, though according to Australia’s carsguide.com.au, a 2023 premiere seems more likely judging by a fresh claim from North America.

Citing a report from Automotive News, the Australian online publication alleges that dealers have been promised a sneak peek of the newcomer, whose name remains to be confirmed despite 1200 taking alleged preference above Dakota.

“We’ve always said we know that on a global basis, probably the biggest area, the biggest white space opportunity for our brand to grow, has been the mid-size pick-up,” Automotive News quoted Ram boss, Mike Koval Jr, as saying.

“We’re looking at it, believe me, I am. We’ll see, but I am thinking about bringing it and giving our dealers a sneak peek”.

Despite no further details being known, what is widely speculated is that the North American 1200, a nameplate currently being used on a rebadged version of the Mitsubishi Triton in the Middle East, will feature a traditional body-on-frame platform similar to the Hilux, Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara, Mazda BT-50 and indeed the Triton.

Over in the States, it will serve as Ram’s rival for the Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, but if reports are to be believed, power won’t come from a range of V6 or V8 engines that resided underneath the bonnet of the Dakota.

Instead, the sole units mentioned until are two four-cylinder engines; a brand-new 2.0-litre Tigershark turbo-petrol and, somewhat interestingly, a variant of the 2.2-litre MultiJet turbodiesel once used in the European-market Jeep Cherokee.

If accurate, it will result in the Ram 1200 following the same route as the Ranger, Colorado and Canyon, and possibly the next generation Tacoma by being powered solely with four-cylinder engines.

Set to slot-in above the Ram 1500, the 1200’s role will be reserved in South America where it is expected to ride on a unibody platform, more specifically the Small Wide 4×4 architecture used by the Fiat Toro/Ram 1000, Fiat 500X, Jeep Compass and Jeep Renegade.

As per its name, it will be positioned above the Toro/1000 and rival the Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Honda Ridgeline. A selection of the Brazilian made and developed Firefly turbocharged petrol engines are expected to provide motivation.

Despite Stellantis remaining tight-lipped, expect more supposed hints and possibly also confirmed information to emerge over the coming months heading into 2023.