Petersen: Darryn Binder’s Moto2 return a good move

Taking a step backwards from an uncompetitive MotoGP team to a competitive Moto2 team is just about the best thing that South African motorcycle racer Darryn Binder could do in 2023.

Those are the thoughts of former motorcycle Grand Prix racer and local circuit racing guru Dave Petersen. The veteran was reacting to early results from Valencia, where the Motorcycle Grand Prix contingent were testing this week.

Riding for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Moto2 GP team, which has signed him for the 2023 season, Darryn Binder immediately set times among the top four riders.

It was a far better experience than those with the uncompetitive RNF Yamaha M1 MotoGP team for which Darryn rode this season. He only managed to score 12 points during the year, with his highest finish a tenth place.

As the season went on, it became increasingly clear that Binder would not be staying with the RFN outfit next season.

He initiated talks with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna equipe, with the result that he will be racing one of their Truimph-powered Kalex Husqvarna chassis next year, as the Swedish-Austrian brand enters the Moto2 championship for the first time.

“It was a smart move,” Petersen said this week. “Darryn can certainly win Grands Prix, and probably compete for the Moto2 championship title next year.”

“Going to the Husqvarna group and doing well can lead him back to the MotoGP arena with a well-financed, highly professional outfit,” he added.

Husqvarna is part of the KTM empire, which also includes GasGas, which is already active in Moto3 and Moto2 and, in 2023, will also be competing in MotoGP. Binder was hugely enthusiastic after the first two days of testing at Valencia.

“The team is experienced and incredibly professional – when I arrived at the Valencia circuit they had two race-prepared motorcycle waiting for me in the pit.

“I hope that everything I have learned this year in MotoGP can help me adapt to Moto2 as quickly as possible, and then fight for some good positions. It is a great opportunity and I am hugely grateful,” he added.

The Motorcycle Grand Prix contingent will continue to test next week, this time at the Jerez circuit.