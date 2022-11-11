It’s back … King of the Whip set to thrill at Montecasino

Sports Reporter

After a two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic, King of the Whip is back, and according to the organisers it’s going to be taken to the ‘next level’ at its new home, Montecasino, next Saturday, 19 November.

Top motocross and freestyle riders will battle it out for a share of the prize money and to see who will be crowned King of the Whip.

Organiser Ryan van der Spuy says: “We are extremely excited to be back! It has been a long two years waiting in anticipation to bring King of the Whip back to its fans, and now we are finally live.

King of the Whip

“King of the Whip has grown into its own spectacle, and being able to host the event at Montecasino takes it to the next level. We can’t wait for the showdown and to share this exciting production with both the riders and fans.”

Dallan Goldman in action during a King of the Whip contest. Picture: Supplied

The action will get underway at 4pm on Saturday, with doors opening at 2pm.

Riders will be pitted against each other in the “Best Whip” qualifying jam session rounds where judges will be looking for style, amplitude and variation. Riders that score high enough points will advance to the semi-finals and finals.

King of the Whip 2022 will also showcase the FMX Best Trick contest with both right-side up and up-side down categories.

The R100 000 cash prize purse will be split between 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Best Whip contest, and between the 1st place riders in the FMX Best Trick contests.

Two international riders have stepped up to that plate and will be making their way to South Africa to compete against the local heroes. Current X-Games Best Whip gold medallist and freestyle motocross star, Belgium’s Julien Vanstippen, is excited to put on a show for the fans while looking to claim another gold medal.

USA’s Patrick Evans is very well skilled in all forms of dirt bike riding from racing to freestyle motocross and is also ready to take on the challenge on African soil.

Tickets are available for R80 (standing) and R150 (grandstand seating) at Quicket.co.za.