Discovery celebrates 35 years with tribute Anniversary Edition

The third and last former Land Rover model not only receives a new tribute model, but also a more powerful Ingenium turbodiesel heart.

Somewhat strangely, no official image of the Discovery 35th Anniversary Edition’ has been made public.

Having changed little since receiving its one, and so far only, facelift nearly four years ago, JLR has introduced yet another limited edition version of the venerable Discovery, its first since re-introducing the Metropolitan Edition last year.

No show?

Essentially a tribute to a moniker that debuted 35 years ago as a combination of Defender and Range Rover elements with seven-seats, the Discovery 35th Anniversary Edition’s introduction also involves new turbodiesel engine, albeit without any form of electrical assistance as in Europe.

Bizarrely not shown in any official imagery, the 35th Anniversary is said to take inspiration from Metropolitan Edition, though at a lower price and therefore positioned between the entry-level S and step-up Dynamic SE.

Billed as a limited edition model despite no allocation figures being revealed, the 35th’s unique exterior touches comprise diamond turned 22-inch gloss grey alloy wheels, so-called Bright Atlas detailing on the grille and on the Discovery logo, black brake calipers, Hakuba Silver finishing on the lower section of the bumpers, and XXXV badging on the bootlid.

Inside, the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and Head-Up Display remains, though added items include a cooled centre glovebox, heated steering wheel, quad-zone climate control, extended Windsor leather in Light Oyster and Ebony, a panoramic glass roof, titanium mesh inserts and XXXV branded treadplates.

New Ingenium heart

As mentioned, the Discovery joins the Defender, Range Rover, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Sport in being the recipient of the upgraded 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel engine.

Now badged D350, the oil-burner develops 257kW/700Nm, an uptake of 37kW/50Nm over the old D300, which results in a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds and top speed of 209 km/h.

As with the D300, the D350’s newfound amount of twist still goes to all four wheels via the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic. Still standard is the Terrain Response 2 system, electronic air suspension and low range gearbox.

An alternative to the diesel, the 3.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium straight-six petrol in the P360 continues without change and as such, develops 265kW/500Nm.

Paired to the same transmission, the Discovery P360 will also get from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and hit the same 209 km/h top speed. Worth noting is that the 35th Anniversary touches won’t be availed to the petrol.

Price

Joining the existing S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Metropolitan Editions, the Discovery 35th Anniversary Edition’s sticker price also includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Discovery P360 S – R1 798 600

Discovery D350 S – R1 808 400

Discovery D350 Anniversary Edition – R1 808 400

Discovery P360 R Dynamic SE – R1 919 300

Discovery D350 R Dynamic SE – R1 929 000

Discovery P360 R Dynamic HSE – R2 045 000

Discovery D350 R Dynamic HSE – R2 054 700

Discovery P360 Metropolitan Edition – R2 168 300

Discovery D350 Metropolitan Edition – R2 178 000

