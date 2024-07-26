Celebratory special edition Isuzu D-Max 45 officially priced

Modelled on the LSE rather than the V-Cross, the first special edition model of the current generation D-Max gets four-wheel-drive from the start.

Despite using the LSE as a base, the D-Max 45 sports a number of aesthetic pieces from the top-spec V-Cross. Image: Isuzu

Isuzu has ended its teasing of the limited run D-Max 45 after a single positing on social media, by showing the first special edition variant of the current D-Max since its market debut two years ago.

From KB to D-Max

Its exact production numbers being unknown, the D-Max 45, as per its designation, celebrates 45 years of assembly in South Africa originally at the now defunct Kempston Road plant Gqeberha, and then later, the current Struandale facility owned by Isuzu since 2017 following the departure of General Motors (GM).

Known since its first generation as the KB before adopting the globally used D-Max moniker six years ago, the 45 uses the semi-luxurious LSE trim grade as a base, but with a number of visual differences, some derived from the flagship V-Cross.

What’s new?

Externally, the adaptations comprise gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels with a silver centre cap, the gloss black grille and lower intake from the V-Cross, black fog lamp surrounds, 45 commemorative badging on the tailgate, and standard side-steps.

Biggest visual change is the standard canopy sourced from Rhinoman. Image: Isuzu

While still fitted with the no-cost extra tow bar, the D-Max 45 receives a spray-on binliner and, its biggest difference from the standard LSE and V-Cross, a black canopy sourced from specialist canopy manufacturer, Rhinoman.

Following a streamlining earlier this year, the choice of colours spans five hues; Splash White, Islay Grey that premiered on the D-Max X-Rider, Mercury Silver, Biarritz Blue and, as on the V-Cross, Desert Orange.

Spec

Bar Bundu Basher rubber floor mats, the interior continues unchanged from the LSE. Image: Isuzu

Bar the inclusion of Bundu Basher rubber floor mats, the D-Max 45’s interior continues unchanged from the regular LSE, meaning standard features still comprise the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, partial leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, keyless entry and push-button start, plus the following:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

eight-speaker sound system;

cruise control;

six airbags;

Hill Start Assist;

Trailer Sway Control;

Hill Descent Control

Standard 4WD

As previously alluded to, the D-Max 45, besides being modelled on the LSE, specifically uses the four-wheel-drive version, which means the selectable four-wheel-drive system with low range and locking differential comes included from the off.

Already seen celebratory badge affixed to the tailgate. Image: Isuzu

Bridging the gap between the four-wheel-drive LSE and V-Cross, the D-Max 45 keeps hold of the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre DDI turbodiesel engine, whose unchanged 140kW/450Nm goes to the rear or all four wheels through the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

On-sale from the end of July, the D-Max 45 carries a price tag of R906 100 – a premium of R36 600 over the LSE and credit of R10 300 versus the V-Cross – which includes a five-year/120 000 km warranty plus a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

