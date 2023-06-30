Silent arrival as JLR prices Discovery Metropolitan Edition

By Charl Bosch

Although it originally confirmed the Metropolitan Edition of the venerable Discovery for South Africa just under two years ago, pricing for the flagship variant of JLR’s long serving off-roader has now emerged via specialist vehicle information site, duoporta.com.

Changes inside and out

More than likely the final encore for the current fifth generation Discovery that went on-sale seven years ago, the Metropolitan Edition very much premieres as an aesthetically enhanced version of the R Dynamic HSE that has topped the range until now.

The external changes in question involves gloss dark grey 22-inch diamond turned alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a panoramic sunroof, black Land Rover badged brake calipers, an Atlas Grey grille, Hakuma Silver lower front bumper inserts and an Atlas Grey finish for the series of Discovery badges.

Interior changes are even more minor than the exterior. Image: JLR

Inside, the Metropolitan Edition loses out on JLR’s latest software that debuted within the revised 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system on the updated Discovery Sport earlier this month, yet it still comes standard with a wireless smartphone charger, Head-Up Display, an Ebony roofliner, heated steering wheel, quad-zone climate control, surround-view camera, an electric tailgate, electric third row and an electrically adjustable steering column.

Unique though are Light Oyster/Ebony Windsor leather seats with Light Oyster embroidery work that are heated, ventilated and electric at the front, bespoke aluminium inserts and Metropolitan scripted treadplates.

Diesel or mild-hybrid petrol

Up front, the Discovery Metropolitan Edition’s engine line-up spans a single turbo-petrol and turbodiesel; the mild-hybrid 3.0 Ingenium straight-six that develops 265kW/500Nm in the P360, and the oil-burning 3.0-litre Ingenium in-line six that pumps-out 221kW/650Nm in the D300.

R Dynamic exterior has been bolstered by model specific fixtures. Image: JLR

The sole transmission entrusted with sending each unit’s amount to twist to all four wheels, is the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, backed-out by the familiar Terrain Response system, electronic air suspension and the always present low range gearbox.

In term of performance, both the P360 and D300 will do 209 km/h with the former taking 6.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h from standstill, and the latter 6.9 seconds.

Price

Now available, the Metropolitan Edition’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Discovery D300 S – R1 689 000

Discovery P360 S – R1 689 900

Discovery D300 R Dynamic SE – R1 821 600

Discovery P360 R Dynamic SE – R1 822 500

Discovery D300 R Dynamic HSE – R1 932 700

Discovery P360 R Dynamic HSE – R1 933 700

Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition – R2 010 000

Discovery P360 Metropolitan Edition – R2 010 900

