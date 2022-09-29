No more Crossback as DS reveals updated DS 3

Charl Bosch

Known before 2016 as the Citroën DS3 before becoming part of the then newly created DS brand in 2018, the smallest model of the third brand that forms part of Stellantis’ premium division, the others being Alfa Romeo and Lancia, has benefitted form a mid-life update and as with the DS 7, without the Crossback suffix.

Essentially the twin of the Citroën C4, Peugeot 2008 and Opel Mokka as it rides on the same PSA-era EMP1 platform, the DS 3’s visual enhancements consists of a restyled front bumper and grille complete with the latest DS corporate logo, a new rear spoiler, lacquered black strip between the taillights and DS Automobiles script across the bootlid.

The most prominent new exterior addition though is the standard fitting of LED headlights across the range, with the Matrix LED diodes being a cost option.

As on the DS 7, DS 4 and DS 9, the DS 3’s daytime running LEDs run from the main beam down the flanks of the bumper in an almost claw motif that is unique to the DS 3 brand in overall look. Wheel sizes range from 17 to 18-inches.

Rounding the exterior off are seven new colours; Platinum Grey, Crystal Pearl, Lacquered Grey, Polar White, Artense Grey, Diva Red and Perla Nera Black. As an option, each colour can also be contrasted by either a Carat Grey or Perla Black roof for a bi-tone finish.

Dimensionally unchanged with an overall length of 4 118 mm, height of 1 534 mm, width of 1 988 mm and wheelbase of 2 558 mm, the DS 3’s boot is unaltered with 350-litres available with the rear seats up, and 1 050-litres with the 60/40 split rear back folded down.

What has changed though is the interior, now equipped with not only a new steering wheel, but also DS’ new 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, seven-inch digital instrument cluster on flagship models and a Heads-Up Display.

Little has been altered at the rear .

A further option on higher-end models is a new 515-watt twelve-speaker Focal sound system designed specifically for the DS 3 as part of a collaboration between the two brands.

Available in four trim levels in its home market, trim level specific alternations comprise Silicium Grey Peruzzi Cloth or optional grained Basalt Black leather on the entry-level Bastille, and Pebble Grey with Nappa/leather or cloth seats on the mid-range Rivoli.

Alcantara on the dashboard and doors star on the Performance Line model, with a central armrest being a new addition on the step-up Performance Line+.

The only option for the top-spec Opera meanwhile is standard Basalt Black Nappa leather upholstery with the front seats being heated, ventilated and equipped with a massaging function.

Flush, pop-out door handles are now standard across the DS 3 range.

Depending on the trim grade, safety systems include improved Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, a surround-view camera system, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning that allows the DS 3 to be Level 2 autonomous driving certified.

Keyless entry and push-button start are also standard on all models with the former being a proximity sensing unit in response to the DS 3 now featuring flush door handles that pop-out upon sensing.

Underneath the bonnet, three engine options features; the familiar 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol outputting 74kW/205Nm or 96kW/230Nm, the 1.5 BlueHDI turbodiesel rated at 96kW/230Nm and the top-spec E-Tense that now produces 115kW/260Nm thanks to a larger 54-kWh battery that allows for a claimed range of 402 km.

As per DS’s premium standing within Stellantis, the DS 3 becomes the recipient of a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

According to DS, the E-Tense can be charged-up from 0-80% in 25 minutes using a 100 kW charger, or in five hours from 0-100% when making use of an 11 kW charging outlet.

Besides the E-Tense, transmission options consist of a six-speed manual on the 74 kW petrol and an eight-speed automatic on the 96 kW version and the turbodiesel.

Now on-sale in its home market with pricing from €30 100 (R523 582), the DS 3, like the DS brand, is unlikely to become available in South Africa anytime soon.