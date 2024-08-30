BAIC upgrades Beijing X55 to ‘Plus’ status at Festival of Motoring

Increasingly popular X55’s new Plus suffix brings minor exterior changes but adds more features inside.

A local market success, the X55’s interior changes require a keen eye to spot. Images: Charl Bosch

Having amassed significant acclaim since going on sale two years ago, Beijing Automotive Industrial Corporation, better known as BAIC, debuted the incrementally updated Beijing X55 Plus on the first day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday, August 29.

Small small changes

The upscale marque’s first model on local soil, the X55 Plus, features exterior updates compared to the standard variant, including quad exhaust outlets and new 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheel designs.

In expanding the colour palette to six hues, Krypton Grey and Turquoise Blue join the existing choices of Polar White, Metallic Grey, Scarlet Red and Electric Yellow.

Spec

Inside, the revisions include the black leather upholstery option on all models, type-C USB ports and voice recognition.

As standard, the 10.1-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster prevail, though still without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in the case of the former.

In terms of standard specifications, the base Dynamic model includes the aforementioned displays and USB ports, as well as keyless entry, push-button start, rain-sensing wipers, LED headlights, a four-speaker sound system, six airbags and rear air-conditioning vents.

Also standard are:

electric mirrors;

cooled glovebox;

front and rear armrests;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

multi-function steering wheel;

tyre pressure monitor;

cruise control;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Hill Descent Control;

Brake Override Control ;

Hill Start Assist

Stepping up to the Elite model adds the 19-inch wheels and dual-zone climate control, along with a wireless charger, electric front seats, front parking sensors, two additional speakers for a total of six, a panoramic sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an electric tailgate.

Electric Yellow one of six colours available.

Topping the range, the X55 Plus Premium boasts an eight-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver’s chair, Adaptive Cruise Control and a surround-view camera system with a transparent underbody view.

Completing the Premium is;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Blind Spot Monitoring

Same powertrain

Underneath its bonnet, the so-called Magic Core 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces an unchanged 130kW/305Nm directed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As before, all models receive a drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport.

Price

Carried over from the X55, all three X55 Plus models’ prices include a five-year/150 000 km warranty with a five-year service plan over a similar distance being optional.

X55 Plus 1.5T Dynamic DCT – R429 900

X55 Plus 1.5T Elite DCT – R469 900

X55 Plus 1.5T Premium DCT – R509 900

