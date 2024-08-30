Motoring

Charl Bosch

30 Aug 2024

Wrapped-up no more as Suzuki finally reveals all-new Swift

Replacement for the smash-hit third generation debuts a new engine and transmission, as well as upgraded specification.

New Suzuki Swift touches down in South Africa

Fourth generation Swift will go on-sale in October. Images: Charl Bosch

Shrouded in comparative secrecy for the South African market since its unveiling as a concept-branded production-ready model at the Tokyo Mobility Show last October, Suzuki Auto South Africa officially premiered the all-new Swift on the first day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (29 August).

Brand-new

Arguably the Japanese brand’s most important product of the year, the fourth generation Swift will again be made by Maruti Suzuki in India and go on-sale in October with pricing to be announced then.

A model that has shifted 85 660 examples since Suzuki’s return to South Africa in 2008, with the current third generation accounting for 66 056 of the total numbers, the internally named AOL Swift also sees a change of powertrain both on the engine and transmission sides.

New engine and transmission

While a five-speed manual continues across all trim levels as standard, a newly developed CVT replaces the current five-speed automated manual (AMT) on all but the entry-level variant.

Matched to either ‘box is the brand-new three-cylinder Z-series 1.2-litre Z12E engine that loses the mild-hybrid system offered in Japan and Europe as a result of costs and Suzuki’s own admission that its inclusion would have had little impact on fuel consumption relative to the projected increase in sticker price.

Unsurprisingly down on the current A2L’s four-cylinder of the same displacement, the Z12E only loses a single kilowatt and Newton Metre for a total output of 60kW/112Nm.

New Suzuki Swift touches down in South Africa
Depicted model shows what the top-spec GLX will look like.

Regardless of the gearbox, the loss of the one cylinder has resulted in a consumption of 4.4 L/100 km versus the present model’s 4.9 L/100 km with the manual gearbox.

For the moment, the Japanese-sourced Swift Sport will remain on-sale until its replacement, of which nothing is known at present, emerges.

Longer, wider and taller than the A2L with boot space rated at 265-litres with the now 60/40 split rear seat in place, the Swift specification level as has also been revised across all of the available three trim levels.

That being said, the base GA is no more, its place being taken by the GL, which loses its mid-range ranking to the new GL+. Again serving as the range’s flagship is the GLX.

Spec expectations

In terms of specification, items on the GL comprise 15-inch steel wheels, climate control, all-around electric windows, projector-type halogen headlights, LED taillights, electrically folding mirrors and colour coded bumpers, mirror caps and door handles.

On the safety side, the GL boasts rear parking sensors and six airbags, as well as Electronic Stability Control and Hill Hold Assist.

New Suzuki Swift touches down in South Africa
Bar the base model, all other Swifts receive either the seven-inch or nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Up next, the GL+ receives a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-function steering wheel, 15-inch alloy wheels and a reverse camera.

Completing the range, the GLX swaps the halogen headlights for auto/off LEDs, the manual climate control for an automatic setup and the seven-inch display for the bigger nine-inch.

Additional standard items are keyless entry and push-button start, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED fog lamps and daytime running lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and paddle shifters for the CVT.

Little longer wait

As mentioned, local market pricing will only be revealed before or at the commencing of sales in October.

