Haval preparing facelift for H6 as first images emerge

By Charl Bosch

A success since debuting in current third generation guise in South Africa two years ago, images have surfaced of the updated Haval H6 that will go on-sale in China from the third quarter of this year.

Unveiled in China just over three years ago, the H6 debuted as one of the first new generation Havals to ride on parent company Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) Lemon platform designed to accommodate both internal combustion and electrified powertrains.

Configurations are already available in China as either a conventional hybrid, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or normal turbo-petrol. The new images only point to the exterior, so any interior changes are still unknown.

What has changed?

Based on the images uncovered by carnewschina.com, the H6’s aesthetic changes include a redesigned grille with a sealed upper section underscored by a design seemingly derived from the Lamborghini Urus.

Adding to the refresh is a new bumper, reshaped lower air intake, new daytime running light on the edges of the LED headlights, new alloy wheels and what appears to be remodeled door handles.

Haval has reportedly fiddled with the Lemon platform by increasing the overall length by 58 mm to 4 711 mm and width by 54mm to 1 940 mm.

While the wheelbase is kept at 2 738 mm, the H6’s height has also been upped by 28 mm to 1 730 mm.

No powertrain changes

The is the best-selling Haval model in China with sales of 75 869 from January to May, according to CarNewsChina, the H6‘s engine options continue unchanged with combustion power coming from a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre petrol-turbo, and plug-in hybrid motivation from the former intertwined with a 41.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Hybrid power also comes from two engines; a 1.5 paired to an electric motor and the mentioned 2.0-litre forms the base for the mild-hybrid sold in South Africa as the H6 HEV.

Depending on the engine and market, transmission will continue to consist of a six-speed manual, a seven or nine-speed dual-clutch and the so-called Dedicated Hybrid Transmission or DHT used in the HEV.

What to expect

While the uncovered image only mentions the standard H6, confusion has also emerged due to the discovery of pictures submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showing the H6 with the same frontal appearance as the H6 GT Coupe.

The reason for this is unknown, though it is speculated that Haval could potentially offer the H6 with different frontal designs depending on the market it will eventually be sold in.

Should approval be given to South Africa, expect the updated H6 to arrive next year with a likely price premium over the current model that starts at R484 750 and tops out at R669 950 for the HEV.

