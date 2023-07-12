Sleek new Volkswagen Passat emerges in first teasers but…

By Charl Bosch

Ahead of its world debut in August, Volkswagen has released the first official teaser images of the all-new Passat that will enter production in the first quarter of 2024.

No more sedan

A model, whose future had been in limbo since 2020, Wolfsburg’s eventual support for the now 50-year old nameplate in the same year didn’t escape controversy as it subsequently announced that only the Variant estate will survive into next generation as it sold in greater numbers than the sedan.

Although reported in 2021 that a hatchback was being considered for the first time since 1985 in a coupe-style fastback appearance similar to the Arteon, it was eventually decided to focus solely on the estate instead of any other bodystyle.

As such, the all-electric ID.7 will take over from the sedan, and in order to avoid overlapping, won’t be sold as an estate.

Arteon replacement

Based on the teaser images, the ninth generation Passat adopts a sleeker appearance down the side with the front incorporating a design seemingly derived from the Golf as well as the incoming new Tiguan.

More representative of a sport wagon than a traditional estate, the Passat Variant will also serve as replacement for the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake that Volkswagen confirmed last month won’t be renewed for a second generation as neither form part of its product strategy aimed at reducing costs while focusing on electrification.

New underneath

Similar to the Tiguan, the Passat Variant will ride on the updated MQB Evo platform and although no exact details were provided, development boss, Kai Grünitz, said it will have a “longer wheelbase” than the outgoing model in addition to having a “high ride and travel comfort” identified as key focus areas.

Besides the platform, Volkswagen also confirmed an improved version of the XDS electronic front differential offered on the Golf GTI, new electro-mechanical power steering and increased torsional stiffness to go with the uprated suspension, shock absorbers and anti-roll bars.

Despite appearing similar to the Golf Variant in profile, the Passat will be longer and with more boot space than the current generation. Image: Volkswagen.

Likely to be an option, the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system will offer a second variation called DCC Pro.

Selecting this results in the inclusion of a new adaptive two-valve shock absorber layout that adjusts the ride depending on the road surface and selected driving mode.

New features, more space

Like the Tiguan, the Passat will also have access to Volkswagen’s latest Matrix I.Q. LED headlights that offer illumination on main beam up to 500mm ahead. The setup is, however, expected to be optional as a conventional LED arrangement will be standard.

Inside, the Tiguan influence continues as the Passat will be shipped standard with a new freestanding 12.9-inch infotainment system, or the equally new 15-inch as an option.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument is also set to be included from the off, along with more premium materials and expanded range of features.

Interior mirrors that of the Tiguan, but surprisingly retains the much panned touch-sensitive steering wheel “buttons”. Image: Volkswagen.

As evident by the images, the slim-line centre console does without a gear lever now relocated to the steering column. It, therefore, marks an end to the manual gearbox every generation Passat has been offered with since the original.

Somewhat surprisingly, Volkswagen has stuck with the much criticised touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel in spite of CEO Thomas Schäfer promising a rethink last year.

The key reason for its retention, the extended wheelbase has resulted in a more capacious loading area of 690 litres with the rear seats up, to a maximum of 1 920 litres with the rears down.

According to Volkswagen, these represent respective increases of 40 litres and 140 litres over the now outgoing Passat Variant.

Final ICE Passat

Up front, the Passat will join the Tiguan in becoming one of the last newly developed Volkswagens to offer internal combustion engines as per the shift towards electrification by 2030.

In total, the options will consist of TSI and TDI units, the mild-hybrid eTSI and the plug-in hybrid eHybrid capable of 100km and with improved DC charging. Exact specification is only expected next month.

As with the outgoing Passat, the newcomer will have the option of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, but only on select models and trim levels.

Set to be teased in greater detail before August, the Passat Variant, which will be built alongside sister brand Skoda’s new Superb at the Bratislava Plant in Slovakia, won’t be offered in South Africa anytime soon following the nameplate’s discontinuation in 2019 due to poor sales as a result of SUVs being favoured over sedans.

