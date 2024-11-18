Improved Nissan Magnite out to show new arrivals a thing or two

Indian-made sibling of the Renault Kiger has been a vital model for a Nissan brand that faced struggles in recent months following the end of NP200 production.

Magnite’s exterior changes has been prominent and arguably more of an impression than before. Images: Charl Bosch

With the discontinuation of the NP200 earlier this, the Magnite, to put it bluntly, stands as the most important volume-selling model in Nissan South Africa’s product line-up.

Although set to be joined within the coming months by two new SUVs, based on the Renault Duster and Dacia Bigster with production hailing from the same Chennai Plant in India, the significance of the Magnite remains higher than ever as result of not only the NP200’s absence, but also the Navara not selling in the same high numbers.

While still a local market favourite that has shifted more than 21 000 units since entering South Africa three years ago, the Magnite has come under renewed fire in recent years from similar offerings hailing not only from its homeland, but also China.

Supposed to have been Datsun’s flagship model above the redi-Go that never made it to South Africa, the Magnite’s first restyling in India last month coincided with its repositioning as a world model in which exportation now takes place with right-and-left-hand-drive to 65 countries.

Showcased internationally four years ago, months before the decision to have it badged as a Nissan following the axing of the Datsun brand, the facelift Magnite’s local market launch in Cape Town last week also involved a line-up realignment as part of the refresh.

In effect, the restructuring of largely the turbo models now sees the Magnite plugging the gap left vacant by the Micra without resorting to special edition versions such as the now departed Kuro and Red derivates.

As such, the jaunt around the Mother City to as far as Fish Hoek and Muizenberg only involved the forced assisted models fitted with the manual gearbox and the newly calibrated CVT in two trim levels.

Signalled out for lacking Nissan’s traditional V-motion grille – again not surprising as it hadn’t been conceptualised as a Nissan – the Magnite’s updated looks suitably more aggressive than more as a result of drawing visual from the Kicks sold in the United States.

While outfitted with the same L-shaped daytime running lights as before, a new graphic has been included as a way of intertwining with the new headlights featuring what Nissan calls light saber motifs for the indicators.

New for the grille is a mesh honeycomb pattern complete with a chrome and gloss black surround, while the bumper has been updated to accommodate a new imitation skidplate and more centrally placed fog lamps.

Down the side, all but the base Visia receives the new diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the new bumper and skidplate are joined by blackened taillight clusters with a new 3D appearance.

On the colour front, Sunrise Copper Orange debuts as a new option alongside the existing Storm White, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Blade Silver, Vivid Red and Flare Garnet Red.

As before, a choice of four dual-tone hues can be had in which an Onyx Black roof contrasts the Pearl White, silver, blue, red and orange body.

More subtle than the exterior, opening the Magnite’s door reveals a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and a now frameless rear-view mirror.

As a result of customer feedback, Nissan has not only upgraded certain materials, but also improved seat quality in addition to introducing a new two-tone leatherette option.

Only available on the top-spec Acenta Plus, the black-and-brownish-orange option comes with a new heat-resistant coating that keeps the seats cool even after prolonged exposure to severe heat.

A new filtration system within the air-conditioning, black cloth seats on lesser variants and brownish orange leather inserts on the dash and doors of the Acenta Plus rounds the interior off.

Underneath, the CMF-A+ platform, an extension of the CMF-A that underpins the Renault Kwid, has been left unchanged and a result, endows the Magnite with 205 mm of ground clearance and a 336-litre boot that expands to 690-litres with the split rear seat lowered.

On the model front, the removal of the Kuro and Red has seen the range reduced to three trim levels; Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus with the latter now being an automatic-only affair as the manual has been dropped.

As standard, all variants get automatic air-conditioning, roof rails, electrically folding mirrors, six airbags, a bootlid spoiler, six-speaker sound system, rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle Dynamic Control and walkway lock as well as unlock doors.

Upping the ante, the Acenta gains the infotainment system, instrument cluster and diamond-cut alloys, as well as the frameless mirror, LED lighting and purification system omitted from the Visia.

Keyless entry, chrome door handles, a cooled glovebox, the split rear seat, first-time ambient lighting, a reverse camera and, on turbo models only, Hill Start Assist and cruise control, completes the list of amenities.

Building on the Acenta, the Acenta Plus gets the two-tone upholstery and colour option as standard, along with a leather-covered steering wheel and gear lever, the 360-degree surround-view camera system and for the first time, remote engine start.

Up front, Nissan has retained the pair of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines with unchanged outputs of 52kW/96Nm for the normally aspirated unit, and 74kW/160Nm for the turbo.

While both are matched to a five-speed manual gearbox, the optional automatic again varies with the former getting the EZ Shift five-speed automated manual (AMT), and the latter the mentioned CVT which again sees torque fall by eight Newton Metres to 152 Nm.

For the first leg of the launch route, the row-it-yourself Acenta was opted for and made for a surprise from a driveability standpoint.

Feeling lively off the mark, the light clutch and transmission strikes a sweet spot in combination with a powerplant eager to impress.

Although saddled with the typical three-cylinder thrum at idling speed, sections of highway saw the unit being fairly quiet and refinement impressive considering the Magnite’s market placing.

Despite the sombre appearance of the interior, it remains ergonomically sound and the new infotainment system about as easy to use as anything.

Swapping over to the CVT-equipped Acenta Plus proved equally as surprising, the biggest being the typically media hated step-less transmission.

Although nowhere near as spritely as the manual, most likely as a result of the torque deficit, the CVT shifted in its traditional effortless way in city conditions, yet remained largely drone-free and just as smooth when on the highway.

On all Magnites, the suspension employs a MacPherson strut and anti-roll bars setup at the front with the rear being a semi-independent coil design.

The result is a smooth and comfortable ride that irons-out imperfections with ease, with a further boon being the light steering that offers just enough feedback for the segment.

Conclusion

As much as Nissan has thoroughly done its homework on improving an accomplished package even more, the main obstacle facing the Magnite not only involves tougher segment competition, but price tag that breaches R400 000 for the first time.

While understandable, it now makes the top-spec variants on the pricey side and within range of other, slightly bigger offerings such as the Hyundai Venue, Mazda CX-3 and the Suzuki Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser twins to name a few.

Its reputation however proven, the Magnite still remains a solid a buy and in the case of the turbo models, a peppy entrant still able to surprise.

Price

Included with each Magnite’s sticker price is a six-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/30 000 km service plan.

Magnite 1.0 Visia – R246 200

Magnite 1.0 Visia EZ Shift – R263 200

Magnite 1.0T Visia – R309 700

Magnite 1.0 Acenta – R277 300

Magnite 1.0 Acenta EZ Shift – R294 400

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R340 100

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R370 500

Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus EZ Shift – R323 900

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R410 700

