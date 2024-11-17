Regional Extreme Festival concludes 2024 circuit racing on a high

Along with new champions being crowned, the action remained red-hot from start to finish despite a late race downpour.

Julian Familiaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette) finished the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar season with a race win, to take the overall 2024 title. Picture: Brandsponential.

The 2024 Regional Extreme Festival series was concluded in fine style at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with six category champions emerging from a day of spectacular motorsport.

Battling BMW’s

The first BMW ///M Performance Parts race went to Ryan Naicker (Fast Development M3 Turbo), ahead of Leon Loubser (Monaco 335i), Rob Neill (Delmon Mining M3 Turbo) and Andreias Meier (#CEC 320i STC).

Renier Smith (Fast Development M3 Turbo) drove two smooth, trouble-free races to be crowned as the year’s overall BMW ///M Performance Parts champion. Picture: Brandsponential.

Race two was won by Neill, followed by Loubser, Nek Makris (335i) and Renier Smith (Fast Development M3 Turbo).

Fifth overall and second in Class B clinched the year’s overall championship for Smith.

Polo brigade

Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse) beat his brother Wayne Masters (Performance Master) to the opening PABAR VW Challenge victory by two-tenths of a second.

They were followed over the line by Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia) and Mike Baraglia (PABAR).

Respective second and third Class B places clinched the season’s overall PABAR VW Challenge title for Stuart Mack (Creation Wealth Polo). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The second race, held in rain, saw Wayne Masters win ahead of Bjorn Bertholdt (Sizanani), Bevin Masters and Goosen.

Meanwhile, respective second and third Class B places in the two heats were enough to crown Stuart Mack (Creation Wealth) as the season’s overall champion.

111 GT/Sports

The first Ferro Energia 111/GT Sports and Saloon Car race went to George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo), ahead of Philip Meyer (Swiss Hotel School Porsche 924), Dawie Olivier (International Race Supplies BMW 325i) and Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) scored two class podium places, to become the year’s overall Ferro Energia 111/GT Sports and Saloon Car champion. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Economides, Meyer and Olivier again filled the podium in race two, this time followed by Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST).

Meanwhile, two Class C victories were enough to crown Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo) as the year’s overall champion.

Supercars

Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) won the first Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race ahead of Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina), Julian Familiaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette) and Franco di Matteo (Jaguar XK8).

Familiaris won race two, clinching the season’s overall title. He was followed by Lombard, di Matteo and Reib.

Single-seaters

The opening DOE Formula Vee race was red-flagged after Johan Gouws (Arcanjo Rhema) and Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Rhema) tried to claim the same piece of tarmac through the ultra-fast turn 4.

A huge crash left pieces of single-seater all over the place, luckily without severe injuries to either driver.

Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) stayed out of trouble, and took the season’s overall DOE Formula Vee title. Picture: Brandsponential.

After the restart, Jaco Schriks (Rhema) won the race from Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) MD Bester (Mangaza Rhema) and Kyle Watt (Mangaza Rhema).

Jansen’s second place was enough to clinch the year’s championship title.

Race two went to Schriks, leading home MD Bester (Mangazi Rhema), Kyle Watt (Mangazi Rhema) and newly crowned champion Jansen.

