This is it: Isuzu starts teasing D-Max and MU-X’s new 2.2-litre heart

Called DDI Max Force, the new unit is expected to replace both the current 1.9 and 3.0-litre mills with rumoured hybrid assistance and possible twin-turbocharging.

The expected replacement for the long serving 1.9 and 3.0-litre engines will be called DDI Max Force and displace 2.2-litres. Image: Isuzu Thailand

Not mentioned in any capacity since January, Isuzu has released the first teaser clip of its new 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine heading the way of the D-Max and MU-X next year.

Posted by Isuzu Thailand on its YouTube page, the anticipated replacement for both the current 1.9 and 3.0-litre mills will adopt the DDI Max Force moniker with the promise of more power and better efficiency.

Electrification possible

First mentioned in September last year for 2024 before being pushed back to 2025, the unit will form part of the RZ range of engines and as such, have relations with the 1.9 that carries the internal name RZ4E-TC.

Reported in January as being set for hybridisation in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup similar to the Toyota Hilux 48V, the teaser doesn’t divulge specifications, apart from confirming it for the D-Max and the heavily updated MU-X.

Twin-blown?

Based on a previous report by Thailand’s headlightmag.com, the Max Force will have a displacement of exactly 2 220 cc’s and possible twin-turbocharging as a means of augmenting the smaller capacity compared to the N-series truck derived 3.0-litre that debuted in 2002 as the internally named 4JH1-TC.

Facelift D-Max has already gone on-sale in Thailand and Australia but for the moment, not in South Africa. Image: Isuzu Thailand

While not a first as the previous D-Max did offer a twin-turbo version of the 2.5 D-TEQ in Europe, the downsized 2.2 will seemingly become an international market mainstay and therefore, join the new Mitsubishi Triton, Ford Ranger and its Volkswagen Amarok twin in adopting twin-turbocharging.

Originally supposed to be a 2.4-litre unit before being reduced to 2.2-litres, the Max Force will develop more power than the RZ4E-TC and 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX based on the turbo count, and also the short-lived boost of the rumoured hybrid system.

Heavily updated MU-X will also benefit from the new engine. As it stands, it entry into South Africa hasn’t been approved. Image: Isuzu Thailand

At present, the former, which carries the BluePower designation in Thailand, produces 110kW/350Nm and the latter, upgraded when the current D-Max debuted in 2019, 140kW/450Nm.

Omitted from the unveiling of the facelift D-Max last year, the 2.2 is, however, not expected to succeeded the 2.5 D-TEQ that remains in production for select markets, the most notable being South Africa where the previous D-Max remains on-sale as the workhorse-focused D-Max GEN6.

More in 2025

For moment, details continue to be limited, although the commencing of the teaser campaign confirming the engine’s incoming arrival, expect more to emerge once into 2025.

Additional information from headlightmag.com.

