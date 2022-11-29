Mattia Binotto departs as Ferrari F1 boss

Motoring Reporter

After weeks of speculation following the completion of this year’s Formula 1 championship, Ferrari has announced that team principal, Mattia Binotto, will officially vacate his position on 31 December as head of the Scuderia after a questionable season blighted by strategic errors and decisions.

Where it went wrong

Binotto, who had been in charge of the Prancing Horse since 2019 following the sacking of Maurizio Arrivabene in January of that year, had been singled out in recent weeks as the main reason for the team’s declining performance and blunders after an initial strong start with two victories for star driver Charles Leclerc and a lack of reliability from archrivals Red Bull.

A rapid turnaround in fortune for the Austrian team after the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in May though ultimately resulted in reigning champion Max Verstappen retaining his title for the second time with Leclerc just edging the Dutchman’s teammate, Sergio Perez, by a scant three points for the runner-up position.

ALSO READ: Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi as Leclerc pips Perez in F1 title race

Besides Perez, the Monégasque had been the now two-times champion’s closest rival all year with a realistic shot at the title being all but eroded by the mentioned strategy errors on track and in the pit lane.

Binotto, who according to reports in the leadup to the final race in Abu Dhabi last week had fallen out of favour with Ferrari chairman John Elkann, is expected to be replaced by current Alfa Romeo boss Frédéric Vasseur despite nothing been announced at present.

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

Regret at leaving

“As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future”.

In the same statement, Binotto remarked that his departure comes with “regret” after a strong start to the season in which Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz appeared capable of delivering the team its first title since Kimi Raikkonen stood on the top step in 2007.

“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set,” Binotto said.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me”.

Ferrari has meanwhile remained mum on the rumours linking Vasseur to the team, saying an announcement will only be made after finalisation in 2023.

The full statement can be viewed here.