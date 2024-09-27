Fiat 500 boost and price tag dropped in likely final range update

Line-up still spans three models, but with standardised powertrain and priced below R400 000.

Exterior has not been changed since the last update three-years ago. Image: Fiat UK

Having debuted the all-electric variant on no less than two different occasions this year locally, Fiat has introduced what its now likely to be the final revision for the aged combustion engine 500.

Still sold in select markets where the move towards electrification hasn’t been as quick as in Europe, the now Algerian-made 500 comprises a realigned model range of three models, all powered by the same engine and with the same transmission.

What has changed?

Updated on two occasions over the last four years, no change to the 500’s exterior has taken place this time, bar a rejigged colour palette spanning five hues; Gelato White, Vesuvio Black, Epic Blue, Passione Red and Sicialia Orange.

Marking its 17th year of production this year, the modern first generation 500’s interior changes are mostly limited to features in the inclusion of Electronic Stability Control and Hill Hold Assist on all models.

As for the range itself, the Connect, Sport and Dolcevita monikers have all been dropped in favour of the unbadged base model, the step-up Style and the Style Cabriolet.

All models come standard with the seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system and MTA transmission. Image: Fiat

Individually, the former’s spec sheet includes the seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven airbags, manual air-conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel and a tyre pressure monitor.

Stepping up to the Style pair brings 16-inch instead of 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a chromed tipped exhaust outlet, rear parking sensors, front fog lamps, cruise control and in the case of the “hatch”, a fixed glass panoramic roof.

Boost dropped

In the biggest change though, the 500 takes leave of the turbocharged 875 cc twin-cylinder MultiAir engine in favour of the returning normally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder without any form of hybrid assistance.

Cabriolet again sits atop the 500 range. Image: Fiat UK

Last part of the 500 range over a decade ago, the unit develops 51kW/102Nm, 11kW/43Nm less than the MultiAir, and unlike before, no longer comes mated to a manual gearbox but rather the five-speed automated manual called MTA.

Price

Now available, all of the revised 500’s price tag is again inclusive of a five year/100 000 km warranty and service plan.

500 1.2 MTA – R308 900

500 1.2 Style MTA – R349 900

500 Cabriolet 1.2 Style MTA – R379 900

