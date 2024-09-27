Wait no more: Suzuki puts pricing on all-new Swift

New Swift will officially go on-sale in early October. Image: Suzuki

Having made its high profile South African market debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of August, Suzuki Auto South Africa has confirmed official pricing of the new Swift.

Still set to go on-sale next month, the fourth generation Swift again comes way of Suzuki’s Maruti division in India, whereas the Sport, now modelled on the third generation, originated from Japan and remains to be succeeded by a new variant.

As previewed last month, the Swift adopts an evolutionary design, but gains a new engine that omits the mild-hybrid hardware offered in Japan and Europe as a result of cost and comparatively minor gains in fuel consumption had it been fitted.

Replacing the outgoing A2L model’s 1.2-litre K12M engine, the internally named AOL Swift receives Suzuki’s new Z12E unit that displaces 1.2-litres, but loses a cylinder for a total of three.

Unsurprisingly, outputs are lower, but by a single kilowatt and one Newton Meter for a total of 60kW/112Nm. Claimed consumption is rated at 4.4 L/100 km from the previous low of 4.9 L/100 km.

While still matched to a five-speed manual gearbox, a CVT replaces the five-speed automated (AMT) as the option on all but the base model where only the former can be had.

On the specification front, all models come standard with folding electric mirrors and rear parking sensors, a digital display for the climate control, LED taillights, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, all around electric windows and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

Taking care of safety is six airbags, Hill Hold Assist, Brake Assist and Electronic Stability Programme.

In addition, a 60/40 split rear seat is also included with the claimed boot space being 265-litres with the rears unfolded.

On the model front, the GL now becomes the base model in place of the now departed GA. Items included are 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, projector-type halogen headlights, and colour coded bumpers, mirror caps and door handles.

Moving up, the new GL+ grade swaps the steelies for 15-inch alloys and the traditional LCD audio system for a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A multi-function steering and reverse camera completes the additions.

Continuing as the flagship, the GLX eschews the halogen lights for LEDs, the manual climate control for a fully automatic setup and the urethane steering for a leather-wrapped item.

At the same time, the GL+’s alloys make way for diamond-cut wheels still 15-inches, while the infotainment increases to size to nine-inches.

Keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, LED fog lamps and paddle shifters on the CVT completes the GLX.

Price

A line-up spanning five models, all of the variants’ sticker price include a five-year/200 000 km warranty plus a two-year/30 000 km service plan.