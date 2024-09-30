Sharper Ford Territory debuts as facelift Equator Sport in China

Joint venture model revived the Territory name earlier this year, but has been sold in the People's Republic since 2021.

Frontal design involves the same look as the Explorer EV and even, FPV version of the discontinued Falcon that provided the platform for the original Territory. Image: carscoops.com

Although re-introduced to South Africa this year as completely different model from the Australian original, Ford has unveiled the facelift version of the model that provides the base for the Territory, the Equator Sport, in China.

Indirectly shown by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology office in May, the refreshed Equator Sport introduces not only a new appearance, but also a first-time plug-in hybrid powertrain albeit at a later stage.

EU and Aussie influence

A joint venture model between the Blue Oval and China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), the exterior changes see the Equator Sport adopt a look similar to the Explorer EV, but somewhat ironically also the FPV or Ford Performance Vehicle versions of the Falcon that underpinned the original.

The step-down from the seven-seat Equator that debuted a few months before it three years ago, the Sport’s new aesthetic comprises new LED headlights integrated into a new blacked-out grille that pays the biggest homage to the erstwhile FPV era.

No longer without the chrome detailing as the now pre-facelift Equator Sport, the new slimmer grille and redesigned bumper has been the fog lamps been dropped and replaced fully by the L-shaped upper LED diode.

Besides new 20-inch wheels, the rear facia not changed significantly. Image: carscoops.com

At the rear, and as per the Industry Ministry images obtained by the FordAuthority online forum, the updates are incremental and comprise a new lower bumper section and what

According to carscoops.com, who publish the final product images first, the remainder of the exterior’s new additions are 20-inch alloy wheels, two new exterior colours; Cactus Grey and Wilderness Green, and most surprisingly, a 55 mm increase in overall length.

Subtle inside, incoming PHEV underneath

Inside, the differences are equally as difficult to sport and according to the latter publication, only amount to new trim options plus a 10-speaker sound system on higher-end versions.

Up front, and unlike in South Africa that receives a detuned version of the 1.8 EcoBoost engine used in the Middle East, the Chinese-market Equator Sport makes do solely with the smaller 1.5 EcoBoost.

Besides new trim pieces, no fundamental interior changes have taken place. Image: carscoops.com

Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the engine produces an unchanged 125kW/260Nm versus the 1.8’s respective outputs of 138kW/310Nm in South Africa and 140kW/320Nm in the Middle East. As before, drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Based on the FordAuthority report, the mentioned plug-in hybrid powertrain will see the 1.5 EcoBoost being paired with a lithium-iron phosphate battery pack powering a 60 kW electric motor.

Although no details were revealed about range, the report claims a total system output of 160 kW.

Not for a while

Still to formerly go on-sale in China where pricing for the outgoing model starts at 126 800 yuan (R311 693), the facelift Equator Sport is unlikely to arrive in South Africa before year-end based on Territory sales having only started in May.

Should approval be given though, expect the updated model to arrive in 2025 or even early 2026.

As a reminder, the current three-model range Territory range is priced from R576 000 for the base Ambiente, to R632 600 for the Trend with the flagship Titanium carrying a sticker of R707 000.

