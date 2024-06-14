Boxy and retro meet as Fiat debuts all-new Grande Panda

Panda will be offered as either and EV or a hybrid based on the same Small Car platform as the Citroën C3.

Having declined to provide any details since the release of several concept car images in February, Fiat has sprung a surprise by debuting the long awaited all-new generation Panda badged as the Grande Panda.

Supposed to represent a step-up from the current third generation that debuted 13 years ago. and which will continue in production until at least 2027 as the already renamed Pandina, the Grande Panda adopts a boxy retro-styled design inspired by the 1980 original.

Modern spin

Reviving the Grande name once used on the Punto, the fourth generation appears little watered down from the mentioned concept images, by incorporating a modern interpretation of the original’s grille, light arrangement and overall design.

One of seven new models Turin will roll-out from now until 2027, the Grande Panda rides on the same Smart Car platform as sister Stellantis brands Citroën’s C3 and Opel’s all-new Frontera.

Measuring 3.9 m long with the rest of its dimensions unknown, the Grande Panda rides on equally retro-styled 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and according to Fiat, represents its transition from combustion to complete electrification by 2025.

Undisclosed were any details or images of the interior, with Fiat only stating it will provide seating for five and increased load volume as well as improved practicality over the now retitled Pandina.

Hybrid and EV

Despite remaining similarly mum on the choice of powertrains, the confirmation of the Small Car platform means the Grande Panda will most likely have the same options as the C3.

Rear-end styling is said to have originated from the first generation Panda 4×4. Image: Fiat

As such, expect the combustion-engine model to derive motivation from the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre PureTech petrol rated at 75 kW, and the EV to utilise a 44-kWh lithium phosphate battery pack that powers a front mounted electric motor capable of producing 83 kW.

Seemingly, the Grande Panda won’t spawn a four-wheel-drive variant similar to its predecessors, although at present, this is purely speculative and unconfirmed.

South Africa-bound?

What could well materialise though is a return to South Africa as Fiat as signalled-out Europe, the Middle East and Africa as key markets where the Grande Panda will debut first.

As it stands though, more details are only expect once sales kick-off next year.

