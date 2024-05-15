Opel unwraps more of revived Frontera approved for South Africa

The Blitz's replacement for the Crossland has, reportedly, given the greenlight for South Africa, but only from 2025.

Frontera name returns on a model completely different to the Isuzu-based original that exited production two decades ago. Picture: Opel

Having disclosed little at the formal reveal of the revived Frontera a month ago, Opel parent company, Stellantis, has divulged more details of the replacement for the Crossland, albeit in selective form once again.

Practicality first

Reviving a moniker last used two decades ago on the rebadged version of the Isuzu MU sold in Europe − known in South Africa as the Frontier − the now unibody based Frontera will again provide seating for five from the off, but for the first time, with the option of seven in a 2-3-2 configuration.

Reportedly based on the “Smart Car” platform that underpins the Citroën ë-C3 instead of one of the newer STLA foundations, the Frontera has a supposed overall length of 4 400mm, and initially, will be offered in two trim levels on the Old Continent; base and the sportier GS without the ‘-line’ connation.

Known to offer between 460-litres and 1 600-litres of boot space in five-seat guise, the Frontera’s main exclusion at its unveiling last month, involved the choice of powerplants Rüsselsheim stated would comprise both hybrid and fully electric options.

Hybrid or electric

Now confirmed is a choice of three options, the first being a mild-hybrid that combines the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt belt starter/generator for a total of 74 kW, and the second a more powerful variant producing 100 kW.

Connected to both is a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox that provides the housing for the 21 kW electric motor powering the mild-hybrid battery.

Frontera will provide seating for seven for the first time as an option. Picture: Opel

Surprisingly not detailed in the same extent, the Frontera Electric will also have a choice of two variants; standard range capable of travelling 300 km, and extended range Opel says will require a visit to the plug only after 400 km.

Based on the former’s range, plus the platform sharing with the ë-C3 translates to the Frontera possibly deriving motivation from the same 44-kWh lithium phosphate battery Britain’s Autocar alleges produces between 85 kW and 100 kW – the former a two kilowatt uptake on the ë-C3.

It is coming

Soon to go on sale in Europe priced from €24 000 (R477 301) in Germany with the Electric starting off at €29 000 (R576 739), the Frontera, according to cars.co.za, has been approved for South Africa, but only from the first half of next year with the hybrid poised to be the sole method of propulsion.

