Audi says goodbye to TT with farewell Final Edition

It’s future, along with that of the R8, having been a constant topic of speculation since 2019, Audi officially sealed the fate of the TT in the October 2020 by confirming that the current model won’t be replaced once it’s lifecycle finishes.

Final goodbye

As a way of paying tribute, the Four Rings, after unveiling the special run Bronze Edition, S Competition Plus and 40 Years of Quattro editions three years ago, has unveiled the final official encore simply called the TT Final Edition.

Based on the standard TT and TT S, the Final Edition largely gains bespoke exterior and interior touches, as well as features normally found on the options list.

Externally, the final send-off of the TT’s 25 year production run receives matte grey Y-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, exhaust outlets, a rear spoiler and the Audi rings as part of the black styling pack, privacy glass, red brake calipers and in the case of the Roadster, a black wind deflector.

In combination with the TT S though, the Final Edition swaps the Y-spoke alloys for Audi Sport seven-spoke black wheels still wrapped around 20-inch wheels, with the final touch being a choice of three colours; Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White and Tango Red.

Inside, and regardless of it being the TT or TT S, the Final Edition’s unique fixtures comprise an extended leather package on the doors, centre console and armrest, sport seats trimmed in Alcantara with added red stitching, Tango Red accents and an Alcantara steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking.

Tango Red one of three colours available for the TT S.

The mentioned features, normally optional, consist of the keyless entry, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors plus the upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system as part of the Comfort Package and the Technology Pack made-up of the MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system located within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Same power

As with the regular third generation TT, which debuted in 2014 as one of the first Volkswagen Group models to ride on the MQB platform, the Final Edition’s engine choices are limited to two versions of the tried-and-tested EA888 2.0 TFSI engine.

In the standard 45 TFSI, the unit produces 180kW/370Nm and 235kW/400Nm in the TT S. The only available transmission is the seven-speed S tronic in addition to Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Extended leather and Tango Red accents a hallmark of the Final Edition’s interior.

No confirmation yet

For the United Kingdom, where the bulk of Final Editions will go to, pricing starts at £41 910 (R912 943) for the coupe before rising to £43 660 (R951 064) for the Roadster.

Upgrading to the TT S will set buyers back £54 685 (R1 191 226) for the coupe and £56 435 (R1 229 347) for the drop-top.

At present, Audi South Africa hasn’t confirmed whether the TT Final Edition will be offered locally, but should approval be refused, don’t be surprised if a market unique derivative is introduce to celebrate the end of production.

