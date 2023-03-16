Top 5 hot hatches: Fierce competition awaits Toyota GR Corolla

Siyavuya Mbaduli

With the eagerly awaited Toyota GR Corolla now officially confirmed for South Africa, it enters a market the automaker hasn’t been present locally for a number of years.

Projected to start around the R900 000 mark, here are some of the competitors carmag.co.za believes the GR Corolla will come up against when it goes on sale in the second quarter of this year.

Five contenders

First up, we have the Hyundai i30 N.

Hyundai i30 N

This iconic hatchback is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 206kW of power and 392N.m of torque.

With a 0-100km/h time of 5,9 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h, the i30 N offers a combination of power and precision handling that makes it a great option for daily use.

i30 N has emerged as a massive threat. Photo: Hyundai

With a starting price of R779 900, it offers excellent value for money and is packed with features. This perfect medley of hooliganism and value for money is the reason the South Korean model won our coveted CAR Performance Shootout 2023 title.

Unlike the Toyota, the baby blue model shown below is not equipped with an all-wheel drive system, with all power solely to the front wheels.

Renault Megane RS 280

Next, we have the Renault Megane RS 280 Cup. This hot hatch has a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 205kW of power and 390N.m of torque.

It also has a sport-tuned suspension and four-wheel steering that makes it incredibly agile and easy to handle.

Megane RS currently on run-out. Photo: Renault

Despite this impressive tech, only the front wheels are powered by the French mill, however, it can still sprint to 100km/h in only 5.8 seconds, making the Megane RS 280 Cup a great option for those who want a practical and powerful daily driver.

With a starting price of R777 122, the Renault also offers excellent value for money, while being the less common of the bunch.

Volkswagen Golf 8 R

The Volkswagen Golf 8 R is another highly-regarded model in the hot hatch market, one that seems to dominate the limelight locally. With a sporty and aggressive design, the Golf 8 R has a unique front grille, rear spoiler, and quad exhaust tips that make it stand out on the road.

Golf 8 R is yet to be officially priced. Photo: Volkswagen

The 235kW of power and 400N.m of torque produced by the Golf 8 R’s engine delivered to all wheels make it a great option for those who want a powerful and stylish hot hatch which bears the locally loved vrrpha soundtrack to accompany it.

The jury is still out on pricing for the R, however, the starting price of its smaller sibling; the GTI is R727 500.

Our guess is that the full-fat R model may be priced within a million rand, although this is without any specification and based on our speculation, will make it more expensive than Toyota’s offering.

Audi S3

Underneath the Audi S3 are underpinnings that are identical to the aforementioned Golf R. On the outside, however, is a more civilised compact hatchback that offers a sporty and aggressive appearance for prospective buyers.

Compared to its Volkswagen peer, its 2,0-litre turbocharged engine only delivers 228kW of power and 400N.m of torque. All of this is channelled to all four corners courses of seven-speed S-tronic transmission.

With a 0-100km/h time of just 4,8 seconds, the S3 is a great option for those who want a sporty and high-performance hatchback. Priced at R906 100, the Audi S3 offers excellent value for money and advanced technology features.

Honda Civic Type R

Last but not least, we have the Honda Civic Type R. This hot hatch has a beefy 2,0-litre twin turbo engine that delivers 228kW of power and 400N.m of torque, and can reach a top speed of 274km/h.

The Civic Type R’s sleek and aerodynamic design, sporty bucket seats, and digital display screen make it a great option for those who want a powerful and stylish hot hatch that alludes some of its potent potential.

New Civic Type R arrives soon. Photo: Honda.

Expected later on in 2023, the model is yet to be priced officially but we can expect it above the three-quarter of a million rand mark.

Overall, the Toyota GR Corolla has some serious competition in the hot hatch market and that is fantastic news to substantiate that the segment has not yet died!

Which are you taking home, though?

This article first appeared on carmag.co.za.