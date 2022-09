Again I have to wonder whether the concept of attracting new teams and automobile manufacturers to the world of F1 is a real objective for the benefit of the sport, or purely another avenue to fill the coffers of the shareholders. A case in point is the proposed entry of Andretti, the American motorsport organisation. It appears current teams are not enthusiastic about an 11th member of their very exclusive club. Despite meeting all the requirements, including the astronomical entry fee of $200 million (about R3.6 billion), the US team is not welcome. This is primarily due to the dilution...

Again I have to wonder whether the concept of attracting new teams and automobile manufacturers to the world of F1 is a real objective for the benefit of the sport, or purely another avenue to fill the coffers of the shareholders.

A case in point is the proposed entry of Andretti, the American motorsport organisation. It appears current teams are not enthusiastic about an 11th member of their very exclusive club.

Despite meeting all the requirements, including the astronomical entry fee of $200 million (about R3.6 billion), the US team is not welcome. This is primarily due to the dilution of the existing team’s share of the annual prize fund.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Monza madness makes a mockery of the sport

The existing teams believe they have all made a considerable investment into F1, claimed in billions of dollars by many. So why allow those who have yet to prove themselves?

It has been suggested by Toto Wolff that Andretti must demonstrate their entry into F1 is “deserved”.

Door shut?

The $200 million (about R3.5 billion) entry fee is described as an anti-dilution fund to be equally divided between the teams, but it is a once-off payment, and this does not please the field.

They believe unless a new team can add value to the pot, it will reduce the distributed annual share out.

Sadly, even Formula One Management chief Stefano Domenicali is reported as saying F1 has enough teams and possible new entries have to be “really significant”.

I naively believed the cost cap was introduced to encourage more teams by offering a more favourable financial situation.

With the cap currently set at $140 million, possible new entries are showing interest.

But the first serious application is being rejected despite having long experience in motorsport, financial backing and an apparent engine deal with Renault. Strange, and not encouraging.

The news Porsche and Audi are chomping at the bit to join the circus in 2026 does not mean more cars on the grid. One is looking to purchase an existing team, the other to become an engine manufacturer.

Already the much publicised Porsche deal with Red Bull has come to naught. Rumours of the Sauber buyout by Audi looks to be coming to fruition but it will still be a 10-car F1 grid.

So will we ever see an increased entry list? As long as the sport answers to shareholders and accountants, it is rather unlikely, I would think.

F1 sprint races

Another of Liberty Media’s entertainment concepts, the sprint race, is not everyone’s favourite and that includes Max Verstappen.

In an interview with motorsport-magazin.com, he is reported as saying: “I just don’t like the sprints, the emotions on a Sunday should be special. That’s the only day you should race. That’s how I grew up.

“The sprints we’ve done so far haven’t really changed anything in the results. Everyone starts on the same tyre and finishes the sprint in the same position from which they started.”

I think many fans would agree.

To see the rest of the 2022 F1 race calendar, click here.