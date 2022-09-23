Inland Historic tour celebrating Heritage Day with speed at Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

With Heritage Day (24 September) upon us, the perfect place to go and have a braai on Saturday must be the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

The occasion will be the venue’s annual Heritage Day event, taking in a round of the 2022 Historic Inland Championship.

Heading up proceedings will be two races for the Marlboro Crane Hire Legends with 21 starters on the entry list.

Top contenders must include James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe), Mark du Toit (Ford GT40) Jake Dovey (Ginetta G4R), Djurk Venter (Shelby Daytona Coupe), Jonathan du Toit (Ford Mustang), André van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR) and Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane).

The midfield should see battles between the likes of Marc Miller (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint), Ben van der Westhuizen (Lotus Cortina), Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart), John ten Doeschate (Protea) and Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Roneo Giulia Sprint.

The Ben Morgenrood Group HRSA races should see people like Stewart McLarty (Ford Escort XR3), Stuart Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Peter Bailey (Porsche 911), Rene Janse van Rensburg (Ford Escort), André ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Gavin Lundin (Datsun 1200 GX) at the front end.

Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) should be the men to beat in the SilverCup races, chased by drivers like Karel Stoltz (Mazda RX-7), Paul van Niekerk (Volkswagen Golf), Duane Brown (Volkswagen Polo), Giles Darroch (Volkswagen Golf) and Evert Seyffert (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm).

A top runner in the Ben Morgenrood Group HRSA races should be Peter Bailey in his Porsche 911 RSR. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Historic Single Seater contenders will include Shaun Cabrita (Titan FF), Des Hillary (Dulon FF), Colin Clay (Lotus 23C), Alan Kernick (Reynard F3), Josh Dovey (Chevron 320), Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale FF), Mike Ward (Royale FF) and Pat Dunseth (Merlyn FF).

Corrie le Roux (Formula M) will be the man to beat in the Monoposto events, chased by the likes of Hylton Morrow (Formula M), Didier Diedericks (Formula M), JM Gerber (Formula M), Connor le Roux (Formula M), Blane de Meillon (Formula Vee), Jannie Geyser (Formula Vee) and Steve Venter (Formula Ford).

The Midvaal Historics should see front runners like Tim Crossland (Alfa Romeo GTV), JJ Venter (Volkswagen Jetta), Andries Draper (Ford Escort), Adrian McCaw (Alfa Romeo Junior), Cameron Foster (Datsun 140Y), Martin Venter (Volkswagen Jetta) and John Goodenough (Datsun 510),

Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) should be a podium contender in the Marlboro Crane Hire Legends races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Ben Morgenrood Group Pursuit handicap races are hard to predict, but top contenders should include Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort), Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade), Johann Smith (Nissan Skyline) and Greg White (Ford Escort),

Rounding out events will be two Liqui Moly INEX Legend races, with Jagger Robertson, Devin Robertson, Charl Roux, Johan van der Venter and Gerhard Roux fighting at the front end.

Racing will commence at 10am with qualifying earlier the morning. Admission will cost R100 per adult, R80 per student, with kids under 12 going in for free.

Naturally you are invited to come and braai, but food and drink will be on sale, and you may visit the pits on foot at any time. For more information, call Zwartkops at 012 384 2299.