Back but radically different: Ford Capri revived as an EV crossover

Based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, the twin of the ID.4 morphs into a crossover SUV powered exclusively by an electric powertrain.

Hinted, but not approved for production as far back as 2019, Ford, overnight, officially debuted the reimagined Capri as its latest joint venture model with Volkswagen based on Wolfsburg’s all-electric MEB platform.

From coupe to crossover

The second version of such a model after the Explorer EV that becomes the effective twin of the ID.5, the Capri takes the role of sibling to the ID.4, albeit with a coupe-esque design and subtle styling traits derived from the first generation that lasted from 1969 to 1974.

Described by the Blue Oval as “rebellious to its core” and the “car [the original] was destined to become”, the Capri, whose production approval as part of the Volkswagen joint venture emerged last year, measures 4 634 mm long, 1 946 mm wide and 1 626 mm high with its wheelbase stretching 2 767 mm.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen EV input tipped to revive Ford Capri in 2024

Unsurprisingly longer, wider and taller than all three generations of the coupe, as well as the unrelated Mazda-made convertible sold only in Australia from 1989 to 1994, the Capri offers seating for five with boot space ranging from 567 litres to 1 510-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Tipping the scales between 2 098 kg and 2 190 kg, the Capri’s aesthetic homage to its past includes a headlight design from the facelift first generation, 19-inch or up to 21-inch alloy wheels in a style similar to the iconic RS 3100 and taillights modelled on the last generation made from 1978 to 1986.

Inside

Stockier than the coupe in appearance despite its dimensions, including a greater ground clearance from 135 mm to 138 mm, the Capri’s interior resembles that of the Explorer EV in the fitting of a 14.6-inch infotainment system that runs the Dearborn’s SYNC 4A system as opposed to the Volkswagen’s MIB4.

Also sporting a freestanding five-inch digital instrument cluster binnacle and what Ford calls the MegaConsole that offers enough space to house a laptop in the centre, the Capri also boasts a drilled metal spoke at the base of the steering wheel and sport seats that are heated and ventilated at the front.

Interior is modelled on the Explorer EV rather than the ID.4 Image: Ford

Its list of features also comprises a heated steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger, massaging function for the driver’s chair and on the top-spec Premium, ambient lighting, an electric tailgate and a 10-speaker B&O Play sound system, the Capri’s safety and driver assistance sheet comprises Adaptive Cruise Control, Wrong Way Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking.

In addition to Lane Centring, Exit Alert, Lane Keep Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking, a Head-Up Display has been added, along with five cameras, 12 ultrasonic radars and three conventional radars as part of the 360-degree camera system.

RWD or AWD

In terms of power, the unbadged base model and flagship Premium are offered in Extended Range guise from the start, the only difference being rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

For the former, power goes to the rear axle via a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a single electric motor shared with the ID.4 Pro.

Rear incorporates a ducktail rear spoiler and an Mk III Capri-inspired light arrangement. Image: Ford

Supporting DC charging up to 135 kW with a claimed waiting time of 28 minutes from 10-80%, the rear-wheel-drive Capri produces 210kW/545Nm, which translates to a top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The maximum range is 627 km with the provided charger being an 11 kW AC outlet.

With all four wheels pulling, the all-paw Capri receives a slightly bigger 79-kWh battery pack and a secondary electric motor on the front axle.

Still limited to 180 km/h, but able to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, the AWD develops 250kW/545Nm, which allows for a range of 592 km and DC charging up to 185 kW.

The onboard charging outlet is, again, an 11 kW outlet with the claimed wait from 10-80% using the DC outlet taking 26 minutes.

Return unlikely

On-sale before year-end with production set to take place at the now EV-dedicated Cologne Plant in Germany where all three generations of the coupe were built, the Capri will have a starting price of £45 875 (R1 068 239) in the United Kingdom and €51 950 (R1 019 101) in Germany – making it dearer than the Explorer EV but cheaper than the Mustang Mach-E.

Unsurprisingly, it remains highly unlikely that the Capri will return to South Africa anytime soon.

NOW READ: Ford Europe design boss wants Capri back