Audi and Rubicon spark six new chargers into EV network

Producing between 120 kW and 150 kW, the latest new batch of chargers have been set-up in the Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Total of six new chargers forms part of an eventual plan to have more than 100 at various point of interests. Image: Audi

Audi has expanded on its partnership with renewable energy firm Rubicon and for the addition of six more DC fast chargers to the existing network.

Initiated just over two years ago, followed by the signing of another venture with GridCars, the latest roll-out involves both 120 kW and 150 kW chargers capable of charging a supportive electric vehicle from five percent to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Ingolstadt’s third EV investment into South Africa as part of a project currently valued at R50-million, all of the chargers are, again, located on main routes, namely the N1, N2 and N3 with three being located in the Western Cape, two in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Free State.

They comprise of the following;

Free State: Fleurdal Mall on the N1 outside Bloemfontein;

KwaZulu-Natal: Galleria Mall on the N2 in Amanzimtoti;

KwaZulu-Natal: The Avenues Centre on the N3 in Hilton;

Western Cape: Century City on the N1 in Cape Town;

Western Cape: Tygervalley Shopping Centre off of the N1 in Cape Town;

Western Cape: Somerset Mall on the N2 in Somerset West

“This third wave of investment into the public charging network in South Africa highlights once again our commitment to electric mobility,” Audi South Africa boss, Sascha Sauer, said in a joint statement.

“We believe EVs represent the future of our brand, both globally as well as locally, and we’re therefore playing our part in making electric mobility a convenient, straightforward reality for more and more South Africans.”

Having previously described electric vehicles as important to the country despite the then worsening energy crisis, Rubicon Director of Energy, Greg Blandford, said its ongoing partnership with the Four Rings related to the charger’s introduction, will continue to reap the benefits as EV acceptance intensifies.

“These chargers feature pioneering European technology and notably, stand among the first of their kind to be installed worldwide. This marks a major achievement for both Rubicon and Audi South Africa,” Blandford said.

In total, a claimed 350 chargers feature across the GridCars network with output ranging from 22 kW to 200 kW.

