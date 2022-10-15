Ford Ranger: Cash in on a run out model or hold out for new one?

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The highly anticipated new Ford Ranger is finally being rolled out locally early December.

The Citizen got an early taste of the Blue Oval’s next generation bakkie a few months ago by sampling pre-production units over at the Gerotek Testing Facilities. If that brief experience was anything to go by, the new Ford Ranger will definitely live up to all the hype.

But from now until the order books open, many buyers will face a tough decision. Buy a run out model of the current generation – possibly at a really good price – or hold out for the new model which will in all likelihood be a bit more expensive than the current generation?

While the next generation will obviously be a very desirable product, the outgoing Ford Ranger definitely isn’t past its sell-by date. It achieved a remarkable feat by outselling Mzansi’s favourite bakkie, the Toyota Hilux, in double cab guise for almost five years and still matches its rivals blow-for-blow.

When the bakkie bug bites

We thought we would approach a potential buyer to hear his thoughts on the matter and test our theory of buy now and save or wait for the new Ranger. And Trevor Stevens, The Citizen’s Editor, was just the man to ask.

Trevor currently owns an SUV and hatchbacks before that, but never a bakkie. After taking The Citizen’s long-term Ford Ranger Stormtrak on trips to the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and the Kruger National Park, he has been converted from SUVs to double cabs.

The perfect companion on the Kurger National Park’s sandy tracks.

“I have just never been a bakkie guy, but the Stormtrak has really pulled me in. Where I am at this stage of my life, it just ticks all the boxes,” says Trevor.

“It offers such a lekker drive. It is not only extremely comfortable on the open road, but also on the dirt tracks in the Kruger. There is always enough power for overtaking and the adaptive cruise control keeps you safe and out of trouble.

Ford Ranger ticks all the boxes

“What I really enjoyed, is the fact that the Ford Ranger caters both young and old. My two teenagers were comfortable on the rear seats travelling to the south coast and so were my parents on the Kruger trip. With the benefit of the side steps, there was no hassles getting them in and out with plenty of legroom to boot,” he adds.

Trevor says he will have to weigh up the value proposition between the different price tags up first before deciding on whether to go for the current generation or the new model. Our long-term Stormtrak 4×4, which is in essence a R832 100 Wildtrak 2.0-litre biturbo 4×4 with aesthetic enhancements and an electronic roller shutter, costs R874 100. A similarly specced next generation Ranger will in all likelihood be priced north of R900 000.

A family of four can travel to KZN in comfort in the Ford Ranger.

A value proposition

“The Stormtrak already features a very generous specification list compared to my own car. In my case, I would have to ask myself what possibly could the new Ford Ranger offer me that I’m not already getting in the Stormtrak,” says Trevor.

“If it’s a small price difference between the old and the new model of let’s say R50k that won’t dramatically change your monthly instalments, then it’s obviously worth considering.

“It will depend on how much you really need the newer and fancier things. The vertical infotainment system in the new Ranger looks great, but I can honestly say that I really don’t need it. Especially if you are looking at a premium in the region of R100k.

Top new Ford Ranger models feature 12-inch vertical infotainment system screens.

“I would rather prefer to hunt for a run out bargain on the current Ford Ranger because that will offer great value for money on what is already a great ride in my opinion. You can always upgrade to the new one somewhere down the line.”

For the last few months, Ford’s assembly plant in Silverton started integrating production of the new Ranger and the new VW Amarok, which it shares a platform with, into the production line of the current Ranger, which is exported to over 100 countries.