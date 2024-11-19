Rumours no more: Ford Ranger Super Duty showing itself in 2026

First-ever heavy duty Ranger will be positioned below the standard model and the F-150 with its arrival reportedly coinciding with the debut of the facelift current T6.2 generation.

Newly released teaser image doesn’t provide much of a hint, apart from the C-shaped LED headlights and the same grille as the current Wildtrak. Image: Ford Australia

A trademark submission. alleging Ford working on a first-ever Super Duty version of the Ranger, has officially been approved by way of a new teaser image and video released its by Australia division in the early hours of Tuesday morning (19 November).

Watch teaser video below

Back in June, the FordAuthority online forum reported that the application for the name Ranger Super Duty had been submitted in the Philippines for a more hardcore workhorse version of the current T6.2 Ranger as a likely gap filler in the Blue Oval’s bakkie range between the standard model and the F-150.

While no immediate comment from Dearborn emerged after the uncovering, the mentioned video shows a variety of intensive work occupations, before confirming the Super Duty as becoming a reality in 2026.

What to expect

A year reports have alleged could coincide with the T6.2 possibly receiving its first facelift since debuting three years ago, the video, and related press material released soon after, provides select details of what Ford describes as “the toughest Ranger ever made” since the nameplate become a model of its own right in 1982.

Ranger Super Duty will plug the gap in Ford’s global bakkie range between the standard model and the F-150. Image: Ford

Once again largely developed Down Under similar to the standard T6.2, the Super Duty will have a claimed tow capacity of 4 500 kg – 1 000 kg more standard – a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 4 500 kg and a gross combined mass (GCM) of more than 8 000 kg.

As a comparison, GVM for the standard Ranger comes to a 3 350 kg and GCM at 6 400 kg for models fitted with the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 in Australia.

Arrival for the Super Duty will reportedly form part of the now three-year old current Ranger’s first mid-life update in 2026. Image: Ford

While no further details regarding dimensions or payload were disclosed, speculation points to the Super Duty possibly being wider than the standard model, and carry more than the most workhorse-focused double cab’s 1 063 kg.

Successor to XL Plus

“Ranger Super Duty blends the smart features and advanced safety with heavy-duty capability and delivers what our buyers told us they needed but couldn’t get anywhere else,” Ford Trucks Global General Manager, Sondra Sutton Phung, said in a statement.

Ranger XL Plus premiered in 2014 as derivative made for the mining industry with sales being exclusive to South Africa. Image: Ford.

The successor to the T6-era Ranger XL Plus that debuted in South Africa a decade ago as a mining specific version of the regular Ranger 2.2 TDCi double cab XL 4×4, the Super Duty, for now, remains under wraps, although expect more details to emerge throughout the course of 2025 leading up to its unveiling the following year.

