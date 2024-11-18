Omoda C5’s price drops below R350 000 with new Street variant

Positioned below the Style, the Street appears almost identical, but in a first for the brand, no longer offers a turbocharged engine.

Having dropped the price tag of the C5 to below R400 000 with the introduction of the Style grade in June, Omoda has gone a step further by debuting another derivative priced at even lower at R329 900.

The new range opener of the C5 line-up, the Street knocks R35 000 off of the Style’s asking price with a largely unchanged interior, but without the mainstay 1.5 T-GDI engine.

The differences

Aesthetically, the Street loses the LED headlights for halogen bulbs and the gloss black 17-inch wheels for more conventional silver alloys, still measuring 17-inches in diameter.

Also reduced are the choice of colours to four with Khaki White, Phantom Grey, Aerial Black and Carbon Crystal Black being the only options.

Inside, the leather upholstered sport seats in the Style make way for cloth chairs that also do without the electric adjustability, while the sound system loses two-speakers for a total of four.

ALSO READ: Omoda revises C5 line-up with new sub-R400 000 range opener

Curiously, the Street’s airbag count increase two four relative to the Style’s two, while the conventional air-conditioning system reverts back to an automatic dual-zone setup.

Carried over from the Style is the dual 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment systems, keyless entry and push-button start, cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hello Chery voice recognition system, rear parking sensors, reverse camera, electronic stability control and three USB ports.

In terms of practicality, the Street retains the same boot space as the rest of the C5 range at a claimed 378-litres, or 1 075-litres with the split rear seat folded down.

Pressure gone

As mentioned, the biggest change resides up front where the loss of the turbocharger has seen power and torque fall from 115kW/230Nm to 83kW/138Nm.

A CVT prevails as the sole method of delivering the amount of the twist to the front axle.

Price

Now available, the C5 Street’s sticker price includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a reduced two-year/25 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

Omoda C5 1.5 Street CVT – R329 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Style CVT – R364 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux CVT – R477 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux S CVT – R479 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance CVT – R507 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance S CVT – R509 900

Omoda C5 1.6 T-GDI GT DCT – R589 990

NOW READ: Futuristic Omoda C5 an impressive talent still aiming for stardom