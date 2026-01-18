Final fling in the Ford Ranger XLT before bakkie range ‘evolves’

Revised line-up will see the 2.3-litre petrol engine replace the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel mill.

I have always said that a mid-spec XLT derivative Ford Ranger is the sweet spot in the range. And when it comes to value for money, the 2.0-litre single turbo one even more so.

This is exactly what has arrived for long-term testing at The Citizen Motoring.

The plan was to hit the open road over the festive season and make the best use of the fuel consumption this single turbo double cab offers. But a family member’s fractured foot and a moon boot put paid to any plans to go surfing or having a cold beer in comfort at Buffelsbaai. And so, the decision was made to stay at home and hit the open road later in the year.

Bi-turbo gets the chop

Talking of hitting the road, the Ford Ranger XLT currently offers two engine and gearbox combinations. A 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre single turbo mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, that I have already mentioned. The other is a more powerful 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo engine matched to a 10-speed auto box.

I say currently because in the next few months, the entire Ford Ranger line-up will be undergoing a bit of an engine and gearbox reshuffle. The big news is that South Africa’s best-selling bakkie after the Toyota Hilux will once again offer a petrol engine derivative in the 222kW/452 Nm 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine that once served in the local Ford Mustang. This change will see the end of the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine across the range.

All the new XLT derivatives will continue to be available in Super Cab and double cab body styles. But will now only feature the 2.0-litre single turbo engine. The latter will incorporate a new timing chain for improved durability.

An untimely injury has postponed out planned road trip. Picture: Mark Jones

Ford Ranger to only offer 10-speed auto

Buyers will still have a choice between 4×2 and 4×4. But the current six-speed auto box as fitted to our long-term Ranger will no longer be an option for XLT. Only the 10-speed auto transmission will be available with selectable part-time four-wheel drive on the 4×4 derivatives.

The base model are also being dropped from the Ford Ranger line-up, with XL being the entry level into the brand for budget conscious private buyers and business operators. The updated XL will feature the same engine package as the XLT, but with the addition of a six-speed manual 4×4 derivative that is not available on XLT.

The Wildtrak X will no longer be available as a stand-alone model. But it can be ordered as an option pack on the Wildtrak double cab 4×4. Which also means it will now be equipped with the more powerful 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. Ranger Platinum, which is also powered by the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, continues largely unchanged.

New Ford Ranger Sport models

Now, if you thought that was a lot to follow, you are going to need to pay attention for a little longer. The Ford Ranger will be getting a new series that slots in between the XLT and Wildtrak models. And these will be known as the Sport models.

They will be available in Super Cab and double cab variants with a choice of the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine in 4×2 specification, or the 3.0-litre V6 Turbodiesel on the 4×4. And all derivatives will be equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Ranger features Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system. Picture: Mark Jones

As with the new Sport derivatives, the Wildtrak double cab also switches to the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine for the 4×2 model, while retaining the 3.0-litre V6 Turbodiesel engine for the 4×4 version.

Ford will now also be equipping both the Super Cab Wildtrak 4×4 and the Ranger Tremor Double Cab 4×4 with the 3.0-litre V6 Turbodiesel engine in place of the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel unit. The ever-popular 292kW/583Nm 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol Ranger Raptor remains as is.

Customer requirements have ‘evolved’

“Our customers’ requirements continue to evolve. We have reinvigorated the line-up for next year to ensure that the Ranger is even better equipped to complement and enhance people’s everyday lives. Whether it’s as a workhorse, a family vehicle, for leisure or taking on challenging off-road terrain and adventures,” says Sunil Sewmohan, Director: Product Marketing, Ford South Africa.

“We focused on building on the Ranger’s trusted reputation for exceptional performance, efficiency, technology and safety. While raising the bar further in the key areas of capability and excitement.”

ALSO READ: Even without a fancy badge, Ford Ranger XLT is a lot of bakkie

We will bring you more detailed information on the model range, specifications and features will as we closer to launch.

The Ford Ranger XLT 4×4 2.0-SiT double cab retails for a suggested R767 000. Included as standard is a six-year/90 000km service plan and four-year/120 000km warranty. Plus a four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.