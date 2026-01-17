PODCAST: Introduction of new Toyota Hilux to make waves in 2026

New version of South Africa's favourite bakkie gets sharp new looks and modern interior.

The highly-anticipated arrival of the new Toyota Hilux is set to be one of the biggest events on the local motoring landscape in 2026.

The new Toyota Hilux was revealed in Thailand and is expected to be introduced to the local market during the course of the year.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has not announced any dates yet. It has been rumoured that the new bakkie could be on display during the TSAM’s annual State of the Motoring Industry address on 12 February.

New Toyota Hilux makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the Hilux. And we look at were the arrival of the new version of Mzansi’s favourite bakkie fits into the calendar.

The sharper-looking new Toyota Hilux shares exterior design elements with the Corolla Cross and the North American Tacoma bakkie. At a length of 5 325mm it is 5mm shorter than the outgoing model, while it has a similar height of 1 815mm, width of 1 900mm and 3 085mm wheelbase.

Like before, the ground clearance is 225mm and the rated towing capacity for a braked trailer 3 500kg.

The new Toyota Hilux gets an interior like that of the Land Cruiser Prado. The bakkie’s cabin features a pair of 12.3-inch display, flat centre console, rectangular air vents and two-piece dashboard.

2.8-litre diesel remains

Up front, the 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine is carried over to the new Toyota Hilux. It still makes 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque with the GR-Sport uprated to 165kW/550Nm. The six-speed automatic transmission will be the only choice of transmission.

The 48V mild hybrid has also been retained, but the 2.4-litre diesel and 2.0-litre and 2.7-litre petrol engines not.