Ford ditching bi-turbodiesel for EcoBoost petrol in Ranger and Everest

Introduction of the 2.3-litre EcoBoost in 2026 will be bolstered further by the expansion of the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 to more variants.

In a not-unexpected move, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has followed alliance partner Volkswagen’s example by announcing the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for the local market.

Farewell bi-turbo

Debuting before the end of this year in the Amarok, the unit, which produces 222kW/452Nm, will become available in the Ranger and Everest next year as the surprise replacement for the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel.

In a short statement, the Blue Oval said that, in addition to the 154kW/500Nm bi-turbo unit being phased out, the 10-speed automatic gearbox will replace the single turbo’s six-speed.

The future of the six-speed manual, only offered on the base XL variants, remains unknown at present.

It also added that the single turbo will be upgraded with a new timing chain and the gearbox itself recalibrated to possibly improve efficiency as well as shift quality.

Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost will return powering Ford badged products in 2026. Picture: fordauthority.com

The expansion of the 10-speed will see it become the standard self-shifting on both the XL and XLT trim grades. Unlikely to change is the single turbo’s outputs of 125kW/405Nm.

V6 expansion

In addition to the 2.3, the flagship 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6, currently only powering the Ranger Wildtrak as well as the Wildtrak and Platinum versions of the Everest, will be expanded to other derivatives with the expected same 184kW/600Nm outputs.

Exact details of which versions will get the 3.0-litre are only expected next year.

Everest will revert to a single turbo setup in 2026. Picture: Ford

“Looking ahead, Ford is positioning itself for the future and meeting the demands of tomorrow’s customers,” says Sunil Sewmohan, Director, Product Marketing, Ford South Africa.

“The 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine offers a distinct character, providing exhilarating acceleration, a more dynamic driving feel, and a smooth experience that will appeal to those who prioritise responsiveness.”

No change to Raptor

As it stands, the twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 used in the Ranger Raptor continues without change.

At the other end of the scale, the Ranger Super Duty, which uses a detuned version of the V6 turbodiesel, remains bespoke to Australia, as it is solely manufactured in Thailand rather than at the Silverton plant outside Pretoria.

