Foton gearing-up for bakkie return with new Tunland G7

Replacement for the original Tunland will be a double cab only powered by an in-house developed 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

Tunland G7 has been on-sale in China since 2019 where it carries the Yutu suffix. Image: Foton Peru

A small-time player in the bakkie segment before quietly existing eight years ago – though not from South Africa entirely – Chinese marque, Foton, has announced its return in the second quarter of the year with the replacement for the Tunland bakkie.

Set to become the brand’s only non-medium or heavy-duty vehicle once again, the official statement doesn’t name the newcomer outright apart from mentioning it as representing a “pivotal moment in the South African automotive industry”.

A quick glance on Foton South Africa’s website though identifies the incoming model as the Tunland G7 sold as the Tunland Yutu in China.

The replacement for the previous Tunland that continues in production today, but never made to South Africa after a facelift in 2018, the Tunland G7 already has a presence in certain South American and Middle East markets, and even Europe with Italy being the most prominent.

Only listed in South Africa as a double cab unlike the original that also offered a single cab bodystyle, the Tunland G7 measures 5 340 mm long, 1 870 mm high and 1 940 mm wide while riding on a wheelbase of 3 110 mm.

Its ground clearance rated at 200 mm in Italy, the Tunland G7’s off-road angles remains unknown, though depending on the market, payload varies from as little as 880 kg, to as much as 1 090 kg.

The importation of the Tunland G7 set to be handled by Mandarin Parts Distributors, owned by Combined Motor Holdings (CHM) who also distributes Proton in South Africa, preliminary expectations points to the newcomer deriving motivation from a single powerplant.

Although powered by a 2.0-litre turbo or 2.4-litre normally aspired petrol engine in China, South Africa seemingly appears set to only get the turbodiesel option, a 2.0-litre developed by Foton and not by Cummins as the 2.8 in the original Tunland was.

Paired to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, with driver going to the rear or all four wheels, the unit develops 120kW/390Nm, more than any Latin American or even the Italian market.

Regardless of the drive wheels, a rear locking differential comes standard, along with a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport.

In terms of the specification, the Tunland G7 sports 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight or 10-inch infotainment system, a four-speaker sound system, a five-inch TFT instrument cluster display, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 filtration, heated front seats and ambient lighting to name but a few.

Notable safety and driver assistance systems comprise a tyre pressure monitor, all around parking sensors, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Hill Descent Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, six airbags and Brake Override Assist.

For the time being, pricing and exact details of the Tunland G7 remains unknowns, though expect it to similar or region of the Mahindra Pik-Up, Great Wall Motors P-Series and even the incoming JAC T9.

Information from Foton Peru and Foton Italy