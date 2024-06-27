Foton sets sights on HiAce with Asambe taxi and View minibus

Line-up of three van includes a taxi and shuttle minibus, plus an all-electric panel van with a range of 195 km on a single charge.

Asambe will take aim at the locally made Toyota HiAce.

Exhibited alongside three new trucks plus the Tunland G7 bakkie at its official re-launch on Wednesday (26 June), Chinese brand Foton debuted three iterations of its previously offered View minibus that will go on-sale within the coming months.

Known as the G7 in China, but as the renamed View CS2 in South Africa, the second generation, as with the original, differs very little from the now renamed Toyota HiAce in the shape of a different grille with the Foton logo, slightly different headlights, restyled taillights and differently designed wheels.

Model range

Asambe

In a reversal from its home market though, the only two of the displayed versions will carry the View name as the 16-seater taxi will be called Asambe or “let’s go” in isiZulu.

Rear sports lights clusters almost similar to those of the Nissan NV350.

Measuring 5 380 mm long, 1 980 mm wide and 2 285 mm high, the high-roof only Asambe, similar to the HiAce, offers a choice of petrol and diesel, though made in-house and not offered in any configuration in China.

Its wheelbase stretching 3 110 mm, the powerplants in question consist of a 2.4-litre petrol developing 100kW/200Nm and a retuned version of the Cummins-made 2.8-litre turbodiesel used in the original Tunland producing 96kW/280Nm.

Asambe will provide seating for 16 and already conforms to taxi industry requirements.

In both instances, drive goes to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox with respective fuel consumption figures of 11.9 L/100 km and 8.9 L/100 km.

On the specification side, both models come as standard witha Bluetooth and USB enabled sound system with two-speakers, air-conditioning with roof mounted rear vents, a height adjustable steering wheel trimmed in “genuine” leather, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD.

Asambe’s interior is no frills, but still has a number of creature comforts.

Distinguishing itself from the petrol, the diesel’s only extra addition are body-coloured bumper similar to the HiAce GL.

View CS2

Positioned above the Asambe in a capacity directly aimed at the GL, the View CS2 provides seating for 15, but with a less rudimentary interior and a more powerful diesel engine.

New View CS2 will take aim at the Toyota HiAce GL.

Designed a “luxury shuttle bus”, the CS2 sports the same dimensions as its taxi sibling, but eschews both engines for a newer 2.0-litre oil-burner developing 101kW/330Nm. Also gone is the manual gearbox, replaced by a six-speed automatic as standard.

View CS2 will sit 15 and like the Asamble, comes in long wheelbase, high roof bodystyle only.

Only offered in long wheelbase, high roof guise similar to the Asambe, the View CS2’s specification sheet comprises body-coloured door handles and bumpers, fabric seats, the same leather-wrapped steering wheel, front electric windows, remote central locking, a 3.5-inch instrument cluster display and four-speaker sound system.

Creature comfort level has been stepped-up to also include a touchscreen infotainment system.

Also standard is:

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

dual front airbags;

ABS and EBD;

Electronic Stability Control;

rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Lane Departure Warning;

15-inch alloy wheels;

reverse camera;

touchscreen infotainment system

eView

Perhaps the most intrigue offering, the eView, as its name indicates, drops both combustion engines for a 50.23-kWh lithium phosphorate battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Unique to the segment, the panel van becomes an EV called the eView.

Measuring 5 320 mm long, 1 695 mm wide and 1 990 mm long, the eView produces 85kW/290Nm, and according to Foton, will do 195 km on a single charge while supporting both AC and DC charging.

Its wheelbase measuring 3 050 mm, the eView has a rated payload of 1 150 kg, a cargo volume of seven cubic metres and a pair of dual sliding doors as standard.

Modelled on the Asambe, the eView has a claimed range of 195 km and is powered by a 50.23-kWh lithium phosphorate battery pack.

Included on its list of spec are 15-inch wheels, electric windows, ABS and EBD, remote central locking, air conditioning, Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors and two-speaker Bluetooth and USB compatible sound system.

Price

Asambe 2.4 16-seat – R439 900

Asambe 2.8D 16-seat – R499 900

View CS2 2.0D 15-seat – R599 900

eView panel van – R850 000

