Foton fires latest Chinese bakkie price salvo with new Tunland G7

Tunland G7 will spearhead an eventual three-bakkie range set to be bolstered next year by the V9 and G9.

Tunland returns as a new model, albeit with the G7 name now included and on-sale in China since 2019.

Its return to South Africa announced back in February, Foton officially unveiled is product offensive for the local market at a gala premiere event held in Johannesburg on Wednesday (26 June).

Bigger plans

Again focusing on commercial vehicles in spite of producing passenger vehicles in China, the brand returns under the auspices of Proton importer, Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), with parts support by Mandarin Parts Distributors.

ALSO READ: Foton announces South Africa return date headed by new Tunland

Levering off of its subsidiary relation with Beijing Automotive Group Corporation (BAIC), with eventual plans to assemble vehicles in complete knockdown, semi-knockdown and complete build-up kit forms at the former’s Gqeberha plant in the Eastern Cape, the initial line-up comprises the Miler, eTruckmate and eAumark light-duty trucks, as well as Asambe taxi, View minibus and the all-electric eView panel van.

Tunland returns

Taking centre though, the unveiling also marked the return of the Tunland bakkie quietly dropped from the South African market before a major facelift in 2018.

Depicted TLX grade can be specified with rear-wheel-drive or optional four-wheel-drive.

The first model of a three-tier bakkie strategy set to comprise the Tunland V9 and G9 in 2025, the newly named Tunland G7, which debuted in the People’s Republic as the Yutu in 2019, will be offered in both single and double cab bodystyles powered by a solitary turbodiesel engine hooked to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Power and fundamentals

Sold through a reported 40 Foton dealerships that will handle the trucking division as well, the seven model Tunland G7 range all feature dimensions of an overall length of 5 340 mm, a wheelbase of 3 110 mm, height of 1 870 mm and width of 1 940 mm.

Single cab will have a solitary two-wheel-drive derivative. Image: Foton South Africa

Sporting a clearance of 210 mm regardless of being rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, the G7 has a payload rating of up to 1 090 kg depending on the cab configuration, plus a tow rating of 3 000 kg across the range.

In terms of power, all variants utilise a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine co-developed with Foton and long-time engine supplier Cummins, that produces 120kW/390Nm, the most of any market where the G7 is sold in.

Bar the single cab, all double cab come standard with a stainless sports bar.

For the single cab and entry-level double cab that carries the TL trim grade denominator, the amount of twist goes to the rear axle only through the mentioned six-speed ‘box, with the rest of the line-up being exclusively equipped with the ZF-sourced eight-speed self-shifter.

Spec

As for specification, all Tunland G7 receive a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with electric windows and mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, auto lock/unlock doors, push-button start, rear parking sensors, a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, dual front airbags, Driver Attention Alert, ABS and EBD.

Standard on the single cab are 16-inch steel wheels, body-coloured bumpers, a digital instrument cluster, fabric seats, a two-speaker sound system, stainless sports bar, remote central locking, Bluetooth and a pair of USB ports.

Commencing the double cab range, the rear-wheel-drive only TL, available with the mentioned manual box or the automatic as an option, gains 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, so-called knitted material seat upholstery and rear air-conditioning vents.

Also standard is:

four-speaker sound system;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear armrests;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Hill Hold Assist;

Hill Descent Control;

Brake Override System;

drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Comfort and Sport

Up next, the TLX opens-up the four-wheel-drive range with a selectable system comprising low range and a mechanically locking rear differential not available on any two-wheel-drive version.

Adding to the TL’s spec sheet, the TLX receives side-steps and imitation leather seats, as well as dual-zone climate control bizarrely only offered on the two-wheel-drive.

Included further are;

ventilated and heated front seats;

auto on/off headlights;

keyless entry;

six-speaker sound system;

six airbags

Completing the G7 range, the four-wheel-drive only Limited boasts heated and folding electric mirrors, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and roof rails, electric front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and an inverter integrated into the walls of loadbox.

Concluding the Limited are front parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, Forward Collision Warning, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Price

Standard across all models is a five-year unlimited km warranty as well as a three-year/50 000 km service plan.

Tunland G7 2.0 single cab Hi-Rider – R319 900

Tunland G7 2.0 double cab TL – R399 900

Tunland G7 2.0 double cab TL AT – R469 900

Tunland G7 2.0 double cab TLX AT – R499 900

Tunland G7 2.0 double cab TLX 4×4 AT – R559 900

Tunland G7 2.0 double cab Limited 4×4 AT – R559 900

NOW READ: Foton gearing-up for bakkie return with new Tunland G7