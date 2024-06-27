Toyota puts price on Raider trim specific upgrades to Hilux

Latest renewal only applies the mid-spec Raider and could well be the final makeover for the now nine-year old Hilux.

Uncovered in a single image in Australia in February, Toyota has released pricing of what it is likely to be the final refresh to the now nine-year old eighth generation Hilux.

New outside

Seemingly set to be replaced next year, the third lifecycle update since 2015 only applies to the mid-spec Raider powered by the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel engine and the 2.8 GD-6 with or without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Similar, therefore, to the Australian-spec SR5, the tweaks consist of black mirror caps and door handles, new front bumper, a redesigned grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, L-shaped fog lamp bezels, a new lower air intake and blacked-out headlight clusters.

Applicable only to the Raider, the revised exterior comprises a new grille, headlights and bumper at the front. Image: Toyota

As with every other variant though, the Raider can be equipped with a range of Toyota-approved aftermarket accessories supplied by Ironman, 4×4 Megaworld, Thule, Front Runner and IVXIVBUSHINDABA. On the list are tow bars, nudge bars, side-steps, sports bars and canopies.

Inside

Somewhat strangely, the Raider loses out on the wireless smartphone charger, type-C USB ports and rear climate control vents fitted to the SR5, though it does now feature leather seats with that of the driver being electric.

Interior has not received any extensive makeover. Image: Toyota

Fitted to the mild-hybrid 48V is the Multi-Terrain Select system, all around one touch up/down function for the electric windows, keyless entry and push-button start. The sole addition to the 2.4 are electrically folding mirrors across all models.

Still diesel or diesel/hybrid heart

Up front, no addition power uptakes have been made, meaning the 2.4 GD-6 produces 110kW/400Nm regardless of whether being paired to the six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

In the case of the 2.8 GD-6, opting for the manual brings outputs of 150kW/420Nm, with the latter increasing to 500 Nm when mated to the six-speed automatic.

New at the rear are darkened light clusters. Image: Toyota

For the hybridised 48V, the latter output of 150kW/500Nm remains, but increased by 12kW/65Nm for short bursts using the belt/starter generator that weighs 7.6 kg when factoring-in the battery situated below the rear seats.

Claimed to reduce fuel consumption by five percent, the 48V’s idling speed drops from 720 rpm to 600 rpm, with otherwise lost energy being stored within the battery and then redeployed when braking.

Price

As with the rest of the Hilux range, the refreshed Raider’s price tag includes a three-year/100 000 km and a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Single cab

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R542 900

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R566 800

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R623 800

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R649 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R646 200

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R723 300

Xtra Cab

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R563 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R587 200

Double Cab

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R612 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R633 200

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R684 800

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R716 300

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R769 900

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V RB Raider AT – R785 400

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R858 600

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Raider 4×4 AT – R876 600

