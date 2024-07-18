WATCH: Foton Tunland G7 takes aim at bakkies’ big boys [video]

Latest local Chinese bakkie ready to grab market share from Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

With the first shipment of the all-new Foton Tunland’ arrival delayed because of logistical reasons, the locally media finally got a taste of the Chinese bakkie on Wednesday.

Watch Foton Tunland video

Judged by its initial reception after a sort ride and drive in Centurion, the Foton Tunland is set to make waves. And it’s not only other Chinese built bakkies like the JAC T-Series, GWM P-Series, Peugeot Landtrek and LDV that should be worried.

The Tunland’s attractive pricing and overall product offering has serious potential to take some market share away from the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max. Not to mention the Mahindra Pik Up, Nissan Navara and VWE Amarok.

ALSO READ: Foton fires latest Chinese bakkie price salvo with new Tunland G7

The entry level Foton Tunland G7 double cab TL manual’s price of R399 900 makes it the third most affordable double cab in South Africa after the JAC T6 Lux (R379 900) and GWM Steed 5 SX (R390 150). And featuring a generous list of specifications, the Tl is anything but a base model.

It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, tailgate lock and towbar.

Dual 12.3-inch screens are standard. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Plush interior

The interior is very plush due to soft-touch finishing. Keeping up with the latest Chinese SUVs, the highlight of the Foton Tunland’s interior are dual 12.3-inch displays and includes Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

It also features reverse camera and rear park distance control, four USB ports, electronic park brake and tyre pressure monitor.

ALSO READ: Foton sets sights on HiAce with Asambe taxi and View minibus

A host of safety systems include two airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill decent control, hill hold control and hydraulic brake boost.

A 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine which produces 120kW of power and 390Nm of torque is standard across the Foton Tunland range. In the TL manual it sends the twist to the rear wheels via six-speed manual gearbox, while eight-speed auto transmission is also offered on this model. The auto box is the sole transmission on offer on the mid-trim TLX and flagship models.

The single cab comes wit steel wheels and plastic covers. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Well-specced workhorse

The TL comes only in 4×2 guise, the TLX in a choice of 4×2 or 4×4 and the Limited only in four-wheel drive.

ALSO READ: Pair of ‘plus-sized’ Foton bakkies coming to South Africa teased

Standard across the range is also brake discs at the rear, a feature not always offered on more affordable bakkies.

At a price of R319 900, the Foton Tunland G7 single cab Hi Rider will be a very attractive offer for fleet customers. It features the same diesel mill in manual guise while also equipped with the dual 12.3-inch screens with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, cruise control and six-way adjustable steering column.

All the bakkies have a payload of one ton and a towing capacity of 3 000kg.