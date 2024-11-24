GAC Emkoo throws surprise spanner in Chinese vehicle works

Quirky looking flagship of the GAC range embarks on a different market approach with results its countryman should take careful notice of.

With its launch in August after announcing its surprise arrival seven months before, GAC importer, Salvador Caetano, opted for a different methodology than any current Chinese brand.

Against the Chinese norm

While still about value, the Portuguese firm opted to pitch the brand, whose abbreviation stands for Guangzhou Automobile Group, as a premium offering rather than simply cramming it full of tech at a price undercutting most South Korean, Indian and Japanese brands.

A decision viewed with some content for risking its market presence and the brand from the start, the conglomerate is unlikely to change its mind anytime soon as it prepares to introduce the GAC-owned all-electric Aion brand next year.



At present, its two model range occupies a premium market placing that has slowly been attracting Chinese interest above the R500 000 mark.

Not all about tech

Introduced in its home market two years ago as the step-up from the GS3 Emzoom, the quirky Emkoo not only tops the local line-up above the smaller GS3 Emzoom, but finds itself having to answer to a price tag still seen as uncommon for a Chinese brand.

Stickered at R659 900 for the flagship Executive Plus tested here, the Emkoo could, in fact, be seen as pricey and not as well equipped as rivals from Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval and Chery.

That being said, Salvador Caetano admitted that the Executive Plus and its step-down sibling, the Executive, have been specified with technologies South Africans are likely to use frequently instead of making features available that will ultimately cause more frustration than convenience.

The seven-day stint with the Emkoo, sold under the Trumpchi name in China without any GAC reference, turned out to be a surprise not only from the “minimalist” tech approach, but also driveability that has been the biggest challenge facing vehicles from the People’s Republic to date.

Daring but with a few touches “borrowed”

Dramatically styled by virtue of a styling language called Mecha, the Emkoo can be summarised as breaking the mould for a Chinese vehicle appearance by being daring and eye-catching.

Biggest external talking point is the side and rear designs heavily inspired by the original Volvo XC60, the second generation Ford Focus and the Saab 9-3 SportCombi.

Despite the front drawing similarities with a number of Renault models, it still looks distinct and even futuristic with headlights that cut into the flanks of the bumper and thin slates that appear claw-like all over the bumper.

Mounted on sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, the side and rear profiles are, however, not as unique as GAC has clearly cited the original Volvo XC60, the Saab 9-3 SportCombi and the second generation Ford Focus for inspiration.

Standard on the Executive Plus are 19-inch alloy wheels.

A somewhat disappointing rehash of Chinese brands not having yet let go of copying European designs, the fusion of Volvo, Ford and Saab somehow still works in Emkoo’s favour, although the imitation exhaust outlets are less of a triumph.

For the Executive Plus, the Emkoo gets a roof spoiler and when decked-out in the pale Star Lake Green paint option as our test did, it looks the part of stylish and different despite the “tribute” rear side and rear designs.

Not perfect but far from a disaster

Tugging open the pop-out door handles reveals no “copy-and-paste” inside as GAC has seemingly been on a digital spring cleaning to make the interior layout more functional than confusing.

That being said, the minimalist design still involves the majority of the various functions being located inside the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system such as the dual-zone climate control and the volume control in the form of a touch-sensitive slider on the outer rim.

Interior adopts the typical minimalist design, but isn’t an ergonomic mess.

While fitted with Apple CarPlay, the system lacks Android Auto, which has been compensated for the Carbit Link app that requires downloading onto one’s smartphone before pairing can be initiated.

A process that proved frustrating and ultimately decided against, the display itself will require some finessing in spite of appearing neat on top of the central air vents GAC says has been modelled on the vector thrusters of an aircraft.

Minimalist floating centre console sadly comes decked-out in cheap feeling and looking imitation carbon-like trim.

Although visually appealing, the design hasn’t led to GAC relocating the roller drum-type mechanism that opens the vents to the driver’s side for right-hand-drive markets.

As such, opening the vents will require a bit of stretching, although this won’t improve as annoying as the plasticity imitation carbon trim on the centre console.

Although appearing neat, the 10.1-inch infotainment system will require familiarisation and while fitted with Apple CarPlay, lacks Android Auto. Note the roller-drum type mechanism to the left that opens the vents.

Feeling out of place on the floating console that houses the chunky buttons for the ignition and hazard lights, as well as the toggle switch for the gear selector, the rest of the fit-and-finish leaves little to be desired with soft-touch leather on the dashboard, leather trimmed seats and red stitch work on the seats, doors and dash.

The biggest surprise is the seats themselves which, apart from being electric, heated and ventilated, are snug but comfortable, and complimented by a grippy multi-function steering wheel that emits a sporty persona more associated with the GS3 Emzoom.

Front seats are electric, heated and cooled and aside from providing ample support, provide a racy sensation in combination with the small steering wheel.

Another novelty, albeit without direct reference, are the roundels at the base of the door handles that appear similar to Euro NCAP logo, and the pull-up handles positioned above.

Space and spec

In typical Chinese fashion, the Emkoo lacks for nothing in space as front and rear occupants won’t complain about a lack of room, even with the included panoramic sunroof.

Emkoo’s boot has a claimed 420-litre capacity.

The same goes for boot space although disappointingly, GAC only quotes the loading volume with the 60/40 split rear seat in place, that being 420-litres.

As for spec, the Executive Plus comes equipped with a Head-Up Display, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start and keyless entry and an electric tailgate.

Seven-inch instrument cluster can be configured and a trifle better to use than the infotainment display.

Along with a plethora of safety systems, devoid of the annoying beeps or overzealous intervention as on other Chinese vehicles, the Emkoo also gets adaptive cruise, a 360-degree camera system and an impressive six-speaker dts sound system.

Euro NCAP-esque roundel sits below the vertical door handle finished in gloss black. Standard six-speaker dts sound system proved particularly impressive.

Also included is a rather bizarre lightshow setting that upon selection, plays a selection of songs while flashing the lights in a choreographed fashion depending on the selected track.

Silencing a familiar stigma

A frankly pointless inclusion that left more questions than answers, the oddity, thankfully, doesn’t spill over the Emkoo’s powertrain.

While feared that the 1.5 T-GDI engine from the GS3 Emzoom would negatively affect the Emkoo given its added weight, the engine felt surprisingly eager with a good deal of shove that belies its 130kW/270Nm.

That being said, the typical Chinese vehicle irritation of the accelerator being delayed remains, although not as irksome as on other products.

Even with the panoramic sunroof, space in the rear won’t lead to much unhappiness

Once spooled-up, the unit punches above its weight and actually makes for a driving experience found to be the best of any Chinese product tested to date.

As is customary from the engine’s displacement, the Emkoo’s amount of twist goes the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which, once past the accelerator annoyances, performs amicably and with descent shifting quality up and down.

Folding the 60/40 split rear seat flat reveals a capacious luggage area of which the capacity, sadly, isn’t known.

While gear shift paddles would have been a welcome addition in lifting the Emkoo’s surprise dynamism, what didn’t disappoint was the supple ride that took the various road conditions in its stride without shaking or rattling.

Adding to the comfort, refinement also impressed, as did fuel consumption which, along with the accelerator mapping, has proven to be the biggest criticism of Chinese vehicles.

Despite ending with an admittedly heavy indicated 8.8 L/100 km after its seven days and 437 km had ended, a best of 7.7 L/100 km was noted with a fair bit of highway driving included with the daily commute.

Conclusion

Although not perfect, a viable case for the GAC Emkoo possibly being the best Chinese vehicle The Citizen has so far tested still remains.

Only time will tell whether the Emkoo badge will become as popular as its countryman, or risk the same situation currently faced by Proton.

Questionable from a pricing standpoint when observing its spec sheet it may well be, it still comes the closest to matching legacy brands for driveability as controversial as this might sound.

Despite this, value-for-money holds the key and as much as the “selective” features list works, it remains to be seen whether buyers will accept its premium pricing relative to what their near R700 000 gets compared to the opposition.

