GAC’s first South African foray off to an impressive (Em)zoom

One of China's newest brands will add a second model later this month and then in 2025, its first EV from sub-brand, Aion.

Unveiled in its second generation guise last year, the GS3 Emzoom debuts as both GAC’s first and smallest offering in South Africa.

Unlike returnees Chery, Chinese-owned Malaysian brand Proton and steadfast nameplate Great Wall Motors (GWM), Guangzhou Automobile Group, better known by its abbreviation GAC Motor, enters South Africa as a largely unknown entity with no previous representation, on its own, at the height of the original Chinese vehicle boom two decades ago.

Who are you?

In fact, it had been present locally, albeit briefly via the now-defunct Gonow brand it wholly absorbed eight years ago.

GAC Motor, the dedicated automotive division of the bigger GAC Group, one of the oldest vehicle marques in China, only began trading in 2008 before commencing exports some five years later.

Within the top 10 best-selling domestic brands in the People’s Republic, and with partnerships from Toyota, Honda, BYD and previously, Peugeot, Mitsubishi and the Fiat-Chrysler Group, now Stellantis, the marque arrives in South Africa via a joint venture with the Salvador Caetano Auto group.

A multi-automotive conglomerate founded in Portugal originally in the heavy-duty commercial segment in 1946, the firm now holds a presence in 43 countries on three continents, with South Africa its being latest.

GAC comes in threes

Announced back in January as making landfall, the initial batch of GAC products comprises three models; the GS3 Emzoom, the Emkoo and from next year, the all-electric Y which, as in China, originates from the Aion sub-brand and will thus be sold as the GAC Aion Y.

GAC Emkoo will make its formal make debut on 27 August. Image: GAC

While the formal launching of GAC and indeed the Emkoo takes place on 27 August, a preview launch on Thursday (15 August) afforded the country’s media a first taste of the GS3 Emzoom.

New type of zoom

Although marketed under the Trumpchi marque in China without any GAC reference, apart from the GAC logo, the sharply-styled GS3 Emzoom debuts less than a year after bowing in its home market in second-generation guise.

With the 60/40 split rear seat up, boot space maxes-out at 341-litres.

Complete with the GS3 badging and not called GAC Emzoon as previously reported, the compact offering, which GAC bills as a rival for the Mazda CX-30, Haval Jolion Pro, Omoda C5 and the Toyota Corolla Cross, measures 4 410 mm long, 1 850 mm wide and 1 600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2 650 mm.

As in global markets, only a single powertrain is available, an in-house developed 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that sends 130kW/270Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

At 1 271-litres, the boot can accommodate an inflatable mattress available as an option.

Offering between 341-litres to 1 271-litres of boot space – the latter’s credentials proven by the availability of an inflatable mattress as a cost-option – the GS3 Emzoon line-up spans three derivatives with only the flagship R-Style being present at the launch drive.

Spec and tech

At the range’s opening point, the Comfort rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and joins its siblings in being privy to flush pop-out door handles, LED headlights, folding electric mirrors, LED fog lamps, automatic air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and dual front bags.

Also included are rear parking sensors, cruise control, keyless entry, a reverse camera, tyre pressure monitor, an Electronic Stability Programme, Hill Start Assist and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay but initially, no Android Auto.

As an option priced at R1 500, an Android device can be had as a means of offsetting the standard CarbitLink mirroring app.

Interior appears minimal, but feels solidly put together and with plush finishes.

Stepping up to the Executive sees the analogue instrument cluster and central 3.5-inch display depart in favour of a seven-inch digital setup, the cruise control for Adaptive Cruise Control and the synthetic leather upholstery for real leather.

Further part of the Executive is;

rear air-conditioning air vents;

leather-trimmed steering wheel;

driver and passenger side airbags;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Sign Recognition System;

Forward Collision Warning

Inclusion of the R-Style brings more standard specification items, plus a bodykit and orange detailing not everyone will find a liking to.

As the range’s flagship, the R-Style builds on the Executive by adding a wireless smartphone charger, an electric tailgate, rain sense wipers, auto on/off Auto High Beam Assist headlights, an expansive panoramic sunroof, side curtain airbags, a rear armrest and ambient lightning to the mix.

Hill Descent Control, a type-C USB port in the centre console and a 360-degree surround-view camera system rounds the R-Style off, together with a unique bodypack comprising a pair of centrally placed exhaust outlet, R-Style badges, a lip spoiler and a comparatively massive faux rear diffuser.

Orange detailing on the outer edges of the diffuser, lip spoiler, boot-lid spoiler and on the grille strakes and C-pillar rounds the R-Style off.

Unique styling… in places

In total, four metallic colours are available; Ivory White, Moon Grey, Star Grey and the striking Star Lake Blue.

The hue’s denominators and indeed certain design cues reflecting a design language GAC calls Star Diamond Shadow, driving the Emzoom came as a surprise from recent Chinese products.

Rear has styling hints from the Alfa Romeo Brera and Lexus NX.

Likely to attract comparisons with the Alfa Romeo Brera, Lexus NX and the Peugeot 3008 at first glance, the Emzoom appears sporty, compact and as, as uttered by one colleague, daring for appearing anything but conservative.

While the inclusion of the body kit won’t be to everyone’s liking, the GS3 Emzoom still comes across as stylish and eye-catching, especially in its blue suit.

Not overbearing

The story continues inside where the minimalist design hasn’t been at the cost of ergonomics or quality.

Feeling premium with soft-touch fabric and plastics on the dashboard, limited use of piano-key black detailing and a mesh-pattern finish on the centre console that appears plasticky but surprisingly isn’t, the grippy steering wheels can be adjusted for rake and reach and the seat dropped low enough so as not to obscure the instrument cluster.

Standard across all three derivatives is a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay but no Android Auto.

The section above the instrument binnacle also covered, navigating the infotainment system proved easy and without the usual minefield of sub-menus found on most Chinese products.

What’s more, the overbearing and intrusive safety systems are absent, meaning no annoying bongs or endless scrolling through the system to switch them off.

The drive

On the road, driveability is somewhat spoiled by the all too familiar bugbear of the accelerator mapping being off, thus resulting in a turbo-lag-type feel when setting off.

As standard, all GS3 Emzooms are privy to a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Comfort and Sport.

For the majority of the 143 km launch route around the Magaliesberg and the Cradle of the Humankind, Comfort mode was utilised, though when switched to Sport, some of the sluggishness was ironed out by improved response, albeit not as much as hoped for.

Toggle switch gear lever lacks a manual mode as flicking it downwards selects either Comfort or Sport modes.

As has become the norm, gentle throttle application is needed in Sport to avoid wheelspin given how eagerly the engine comes on song.

The unit itself is free-revving and once on song, pulls with significant vigour, and is matched up to standard with the dual-clutch gearbox, making the lack of paddle shifters even more of a disappointment.

While a manual override is missing thanks to the toggle switch gear lever also functioning as the mode selector between Comfort and Sport – Eco being selected on the infotainment display – the ‘box generally shifts well, but does become somewhat tardy due to awkward throttle mapping.

Standard across all models are 18-inch alloy wheels.

The standout of the GS3 Emzoom is its ride. Smooth, comfortable and planted, the less-than-ideal condition in places of the launch route, simply failed to upset it.

Akin to skipping, no unpleasant rebounds emerged after the various imperfections as the suspension ironed the inaccuracies out without jolting its occupants in the process.

Refinement also comes in praise as does space, although taller folk in the rear might feel a little pinched as a result of the panoramic roof.

Seats are supportive, but only the driver’s chair comes with electrical adjustability.

For the R-Style only, the centrally placed exhaust emits a different sound by means of a butterfly valve opening when activated by a button on the steering wheel.

Prominent on start-up, the added noise doesn’t filter into the cabin on the move as it largely dies down near the 3,000 rpm mark.

Conclusion

The “surprise” description has been omnipresent when referring to Chinese vehicles, mostly due to their price tag and spec.

It’s comprised driveability aside, the entire feel of the GAC GS3 Emzoom comes as a surprise both externally and from an overall package as no overly lavish or complicated furnishings have been applied.

Front to back, the GS3 Emzoom is anything but dull.

The same goes for the dealership network which will be ramped up to 20 by year-end and as much as 40 within the coming years.

While the weeklong test drive after the formal launch could prove the strictest test, for now, the GS3 Emzoom rates as one of the most complete Chinese offerings on the market and a real threat to its mentioned countrymen.

Price

Included with each model’s price is a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

GS3 Emzoom 1.5T Comfort DCT – R469 900

GS3 Emzoom 1.5T Executive DCT – R499 900

GS3 Emzoom 1.5T R-Style DCT – R549 900

