Mercedes-AMG GLC63 shows mettle in taking down BMW X3 M

Electrified SUV almost half a second faster to 100km/h than the outgoing V8 model.

It was a sense of déjà vu when we recently took delivery of a Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance.

The SUV followed in the footsteps of the C63 S E Performance that ushered in the controversial new generation of Affalterbach’s performance powertrains. Ever since Mercedes’ announcement in 2022 that the C63 will ditch the popular 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 for an electrified 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, Plant Petrolhead has been bracing for the Armageddon.

Despite the powertrain producing all of 500kW of power and an eye-popping 1 020Nm of torque, petrified purists detested the idea. 2.0-litre mills in their opinions belong in Golf GTIs and lacks the soundtrack associated with eight cylinders. And don’t dare infuriate them further by stating that a flat foot awakens an articulated soundtrack that blares throughout the cabin and even on the outside through a barrage of speakers.

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 against the clock

So the proof was finally in the pudding when The Citizen Motoring‘s Road Test Editor Mark Jones ran the AMG C63 against the clock at Gerotek. In clocking a 0 to 100km/h run in a mere 3.31 seconds, the new technology smashed the V8’s time by 0.78 seconds despite being an almighty 360kg heavier

The sedan went one further by beating its arch-rival, the all-paw BMW M3 by 0.03 seconds.

Back to the business of déjà vu, a noun which Brittanica Dictionary describes as “the feeling that you have already experienced something”.

The GLC63 looks as mean as its test results shows it is. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like its sedan sibling, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E also features a 350kW/545Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine in conjunction with a 6.1-kWh battery pack connected to an 150kW electric motor. And like the sedan, the GLC63 sends 500kW/1 020Nm to all four corners via nine-speed MCT Speedshift transmission.

V8 no match for new model

The sprint time clocked by its 375kW/700Nm 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 predecessor was the 3.99 seconds recorded with Mark’s Racelogic Vbox in 2018.

The virtual drag race from 0 to 100km/h was dead and buried in the first second already as the new model reached 20km/h from a standstill more than half a second faster. It held onto this advantage in reaching 100km/h in 3.53 seconds, 0.46 seconds quicker than the V8, despite hauling and additional 225kg of weight.

But, like with the new C63 compared to its predecessor, the new GLC63 eventually starts to fade the longer the race goes on as the battery starts depleting. The new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 reaches 200km/h in 14.82 seconds, trailing the V8 (13.6) by 1.22 seconds.

Outsprinting BMW X3 M Competition

The new GLC63 also secures the bragging rights over its main rival from Munich, the BMW X3 M Competition, although there is very little in it. The 375kW/650Nm 3.0-litre straight-six BMW managed a sprint time of 3.62 seconds last year which is only nine thousandths from the AMG.

But again, like with the C63 and M3, the BMW X3 M Competition catches up with the AMG the longer the race goes on for. The X3 (11.71 seconds) just gets the better of the AMG (11.84) at a quarter-mile. But after that the punishment gets severe with the BMW reaching 200km/h in 12.74 seconds compared to the AMG’s 14.82 seconds.

The cabin is as plush as you’ve expect. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

There are eight AMG Dynamic Select driving modes on offer; Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. These utilise the engine, battery and electric motor in various combinations, as well as the suspension, which in Comfort mode still allows the car to be a daily ride.

Technically the GLC63 is a plug-in hybrid which offers pure electric driving, but this range is hardly more than a dozen kilos. The main purpose of the electric setup is to add performance to the internal combustion engine.

Much more to come

While the fake soundtracks of Affalterbach’s new tech might not be enough to convince the die-hards, the timesheets are indicative of the improvements in performance. We must also remember that this was their first attempt at this hybrid performance concoction and that it will further be improved over time.

One very bitter pill to swallow though is the Mercedes-AMG GLC63’s price tag that starts at R2 760 000 before options. The V8 model that Mark tested just over six years ago started at R1 665 000.

Like with the standard GLC range and other recently update models, Mercedes has loaded a lot more standard spec to the AMG GLC63. The cabin features as much tech as the drivetrain, while rear-axle steering is also now available.

All in all, not too shabby for a two-litre.

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 road test data