New name mulled for newly-teased facelift Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

The current Tiggo 4 Pro has been on-sale since 2017 in its home market, with the latest update being its third.

Tiggo 7 Pro-inspired facelift Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has emerged in Australia ahead of its market debut in September. Image: Chery Australia

Chery Australia has provided the first official glimpse of the facelift Tiggo 4 Pro as part of a teaser campaign on its website ahead of its 16 September market launch.

Latest of three

A first for the market that will see it slot in below the Tiggo 7 Pro, the facelift represents the third for the Tiggo 4 Pro that has been on sale in China since 2017 under the Tiggo 5X banner.

The current appearance dating from 2020 – 12 months before the Chery marque’s return to South Africa the single image posted by Chery Australia shows a revised front facia, grille and headlights similar to the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, as well as new alloy wheels.

While no imagery of the rear or the interior has emerged, carexprt.com.au reports a choice of two trim levels will be offered; Urban and Ultimate with specifications set to include the dual 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, heated front seats and a wireless smartphone charger.

More power?

Seemingly similar to the Elite SE that tops the current Tiggo 4 Pro range in South Africa, the website teaser also names one engine option, the 1.5 T-GDI that will be uprated from 108 kW to the same 115 kW as in the Omoda C5.

The subsequent upshot is an increase in torque from 210 Nm to 230 Nm, though it remains to be seen whether the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox will be phased out in favour of the CVT as used on the C5.

Changing for South Africa

Known by The Citizen to have been exhibited at Chery’s product roll-out event in its home town of Wuhu in April shortly after the Beijing Auto Show, company representatives had alluded to the possibility of the facelift being sold before year-end as a replacement for the current Tiggo 4 Pro.

According to IOL Motoring, this will happen, but under a different name and in a dual capacity role.

Tiggo 4 Pro received its current appearance in 2020 as part of a mid-life update. Image: Chery

In effect, the existing Tiggo 4 Pro will remain on sale, while the facelift, according to the publication, will be renamed Tiggo Cross as more of a premium step-up still below the Tiggo 7 Pro.

A move undertaken by Great Wall Motors (GWM) with the Haval Jolion becoming two distinct models, the aligned current model renamed City and the upscale Pro based on the Chinese-market Chitu, the restructuring will most likely see the Elite and Elite SE version of the Tiggo 4 Pro being dropped in favour of the Cross’ still unknown trim grades.

More details later

At present, no details are known, though don’t be surprised if Chery South Africa does provide more information once the facelift formally goes on sale Down Under.

