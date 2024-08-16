Porsche celebrates turbo’s 50th with special edition 911 Turbo

Limited edition has been confirmed for South Africa with order books now open and deliveries commencing in early 2025.

On first glance, the still 991.1-based Turbo 50 Years’ exterior appears unchanged from the Turbo S it is based on. Image: Porsche

Still in production despite the unveiling of the updated 992.2 generation in May, Porsche has introduced a commemorative version of the 992.1 911 Turbo that celebrates the turbine’s 50th anniversary since its introduction on the 930 generation in 1974.

One of the original brands to adopt turbocharging, the first having been General Motors (GM) in 1962 with the Oldsmobile F-85 Jetfire, the simply titled 911 Turbo 50 Years uses the outgoing Turbo S as a base with largely interior and exterior upgrades.

Limited to 1 974 units worldwide as a further homage to the 930 Turbo, whose 3.0-litre flat-six produced 191kW/343Nm before being later enlarged to 3.3-litres with outputs of 243kW/430Nm, the 50 Years’ 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six develops 478kW/800Nm fed to all four wheels via the eight-speed PDK transmission.

A stark contrast to the rear-wheel-drive 930 that first utilised a four-speed manual and then a five-speed manual with the 3.3-litre mill, the 992.1 gets from 0-100 km/h in under three seconds with a claimed sprint time of 2.7 seconds.

Debuting this weekend at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, the 911 Turbo 50 Years’ aesthetic tweaks from the Turbo S comprises the Turbo-unique Turbonite paint finish, the standard fitting of the Matrix LED headlights, vinyl turbo side graphics and a Turbo 50 logo on the underneath the LED light bar.

Along with Turbonite finishes on the engine cover, fuel filler cap and the Porsch crest, a “turbo 1974-2024 50” badge features on the engine grille vents, while the projection of is actual is displayed on the ground as part of the LED puddle lamps.

Finally, the bespoke Turbo alloy wheels gain a Turbonite finish, the rear apron, mirror caps, air intakes and rear wing an Anthracite Grey coating, and the original gold Porsche crest affixed to the engine cover.

Inside, the 50 Years’ difference from the Turbo S is even more prominent as, apart from the Turbo 50 logos integrated into the headrests of the Sport Seats Plus, the usual leather makes for a tartan upholstery similar to what the 930 Turbo utilised.

In addition, the material carries onto the door panels and on the dashboard, but only as part of the optional Heritage Design Package that adds white decorative inserts but not the builder’s number plaque on the centre console that comes standard.

Also included is the Porsche gold crest on the GT steering wheel, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo on the centre console, a Race-Tex finish for the roofliner, sun visors and A-pillar lining, brushed black aluminium illuminated Turbo 50 treadplates and a Porsche Design chronograph.

Rounding the interior off are Turbonite finishes on the seatbelts, switchgear, steering wheel and stitch work.

Dynamically, the 911 Turbo 50 Years retains the Porsche Composite Compound Brakes with black brake calipers, the Porsche Active Suspension Management system that drops the overall ride height by 10 mm, and the sport exhaust system.

Price

Confirmed for South Africa with order books now open and delivers starting from early next year, the 50 Years will be sold in a limited capacity priced from R5 903 000 which includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and Porsche Design Timepiece.

